Millwall travel to The Valley on Saturday to take on Charlton Athletic for the second time in under a month, and the Addicks will be seeking revenge for the 3-1 defeat inflicted on them at the Den last time out.

It will be a tough ask though, as that result triggered a five-game unbeaten run for Neil Harris’s side, who are in fine form.

Millwall and Charlton are both still battling around mid-table in League One, and once again this match is a six-pointer for both promotion hopefuls. Only three points separate the teams in 10th and 11th in England’s third tier, but a win for the Lions here could push them into the play-off positions depending on results elsewhere.

Odds on Millwall win: Latest from Oddschecker

Harris has struck on the perfect formula and has named an unchanged side for the past five games running. A fantastic 3-0 victory over Premier League opposition in the FA Cup will help increase the momentum further.

Millwall were the dominant side against Bournemouth, and deserved to progress to the fourth round. Steve Morison has now scored four in his last five games across all competitions, including two against Charlton in their last meeting. The in-form striker could be a solid choice for Anytime Goalscorer in the Charlton tie .

The main focus for Millwall is the league, and Harris has stated that he would rather take the three points from Charlton than have won against the Cherries.

But Charlton are finally finding some form under new manager Karl Robinson and could prove a sterner test for Millwall away from home.

The Addicks beat 8th-place Bristol Rovers emphatically in their last match and showed their best form under the new manager in the 4-1 victory.

They scored from every shot on target, but only fired off nine attempts on goal altogether. Although this is an impressive conversion rate, Robinson will want his side firing more in the future. The Pirates tie was Charlton’s first home win since November, though, and was much-needed.

Although the Addicks won their last game in stunning style and have had a longer rest with no FA Cup fixture, it is impossible to ignore Millwall’s superior form going into this game.

The Lions are clearly on an upward trajectory and if they play like they did against Bournemouth, will be too much for Charlton.

