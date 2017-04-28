Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of 12 penthouses at Ecoworld Ballymore's Wardian London development on the Isle Of Dogs have gone on sale. Promising buyers "the gift of time" thanks to their location overlooking Canary Wharf from South Quay, the properties sit at the top of the scheme's twin 50 and 55-storey towers.

The launch, on Friday, April 28, includes four three-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments in the west tower , along with three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartment in the east tower with prices starting at £1.85million.

Each penthouse includes a garden terrace of up to 32.7sq m.

Taking its visual cues from the 19th century Wardian case, used to transport exotic plants across the globe, the development has been designed by Glenn Howells Architects and features a private, 25m, outdoor swimming pool and more than 100 different species of exotic plants.

As for the penthouses, we're told they've been "styled by a bespoke team of designers who drew inspiration from the developments unique eco-concept and make use of a plethora of natural organic materials and an earthy colour palette". So that clears that up.

The developer also says they provide a tranquil escape while "seamlessly coexisting" with Canary Wharf.

That's just as well as the development is only about three minutes on foot from One Canada Square lending it all the benefits of the estate, its current transport connections and those coming with Crossrail in 2018.

The development also has its own indoor and outdoor landscaping service called The Gardener, offering seasonal plant packages and garden maintenance.

Other facilities for buyers include a gym, cinema, two restaurants and a rooftop observatory as well as a 24-hour concierge service.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook