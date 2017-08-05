Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s only “mindful triathlon” is coming to Victoria Park.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Wanderlust 108 which challenges participants to complete a five-kilometer run or walk, a 90-minute outdoor yoga class and a guided meditation.

The event on Saturday, September 23 is organised by Wanderlust in partnership with adidas.

Wanderlust co-CEO Sean Hoess said: “Most triathlons are about how strong, fast and fit you are. Our focus is on how healthy, balanced and mentally strong you are, so we combined three activities that fit the bill: running, yoga and meditation.

“The event can be completed even by someone who has never run, practiced yoga or meditated before, but then getting grounded can be a challenge, too. Like all forms of practice, Wanderlust 108 is about the journey itself - not how fast you get there.”

The one-day event will also include a host of other activities.

Free scheduled classes such as aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, workshops, or a community yoga experience from favourite local teachers will be on offer. Celest Pereira and Michael James Wong are among the yogis leading the classes with more names to be announced.

There will be live music from artists such as DJ Taz and Arli Liberman and the Kula Marketplace will showcase local craft vendors, including clothing, jewellery, and handcrafted items.

Local and organic food vendors will also be on site, as well as the adidas x Wanderlust Dome showcasing the two brands’ latest collection.

Wanderlust UK, Southern Europe, Middle East And North Africa managing director Alan Steel said: “We’re so excited to bring the world’s first mindful triathlon to London’s gorgeous Victoria Park—the People’s Park - so the UK can experience Wanderlust for the very first time.

“The event provides an entry into mindfulness that is accessible, affordable, inclusive and fun. Many are new to meditation as well, and it’s an incredible experience to meditate outdoors with thousands of people.”

Wanderlust events will take place in over 60 cities in more than 17 countries in 2017. The company said its mission is to help people cultivate their “best self”.

Wanderlust 108 will donate £1 from every ticket sold to the Hope For Children charity.

Tickets are on sale now here starting from £21.80 (early bird) - £42.50

Victoria Park, Grove Road, Saturday, September 23, 7.30am – 4.30pm .

