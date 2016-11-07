Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who get paid to explore strange new lands will be making the journey to Excel for World Travel Market London 2016 .

The annual trade event is expected to attract more than 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international press to the Royal Docks from Monday, November 7-9.

It will include up to 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions, showcasing the latest developments in the industry. The event, now in its 37th year, generates more than £2.5 billion of travel industry contracts.

Senior director of WTM London Simon Press said: “Once again, we’ve been impressed at the sheer diversity and range of our first-time exhibitors. They come from all parts of the globe, representing all sectors, to take part in WTM London, the leading event for the travel industry.”

The programme of talks covers everything from blogging, food and responsible tourism to technology and social media.

Topics of discussion will range from YouTube and the Continuing Rise of Video to Climate Change, Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Travel and Tourism.

The WTM Festivals on Wednesday, November 9 will showcase Caribbean music, food from Goa, dancers from Bulgaria and Argentina, Japanese calligraphy and much more.

Monday, November 7-9, Excel

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook