Lady Luck – good week

Pharrell Williams: The Happy singer will become the first man to appear in a Chanel handbag ad after Karl Lagerfeld approached him to feature in his new campaign to showcase new-season Gabrielle bag. Our Witch Twitch says with the endorsement of high fashion King Karl this is the beginning of an exciting new career diversion for Pharrell.

Jessica Harrington: The 70-year-old trainer struck it lucky at Cheltenham on Friday when Sizing John romped home to take the Timico Gold Cup. It’s the first time the trainer has won a blue riband race in Britain. Our Witch Twitch says all good things come to those who wait.

Zoella: Earning a reported £50,000 a month and with 11million subscribers to her channel, the Brighton-based beauty blogger has been named the most powerful YouTube star in Britain. Our Witch Twitch says there’s no slowing down for Miss Sugg.

Evil Eye – bad week

Richard Hammond: Pint-sized Grand Tour presenter Richard has been involved in another crash while filming for the TV series in Africa. The 47-year-old, who suffered brain injuries after a 288mph rocket car accident in 2006, fell off his motorcycle and banged his head while in Mozambique. Our Witch Twitch warns it won’t be Third Time lucky!

Noel Fielding: The Mighty Boosh creator has come under a lot of stick since it was announced he would be fronting the Great British Bake-Off. Our Witch Twitch warns the mood has already been set. It’s soggy bottoms all the way.

Katie Price: It is reported the former glamour girl is putting her raunchy calendar company Jordan Trading Ltd into liquidation following a plunge in profits. Our Witch Twitch says it’s a small dent to her £40million estate, but a big slap to her esteem.

Is this message for you?

Nasreen: Wear a suit and heels to work this week because it will show you mean business.

Amos: Someone close to you is limiting the free-spirited side of your nature. You know who it is but are you brave enough to let them go.

Tobey: A friend is going to ask you to invest in a new scheme. Don’t think twice. It’s going to be a success.

Nick: Take a break and consider whether you are actually in the right profession. I think you already know the answer.

E: Your guides are saying you need to watch that weight. A Zumba class may be just the thing to put a new spring in your step.

What's this? Warrior Rune

This week you are being asked to look within, to delve deep and discover what it is that you need the courage to face. Do you feel you’re being expected to do too much at work? Are you tired of the constant criticism from your partner? Are your friends taking advantage of your good nature?

Warrior rune is here to give you the strength and the confidence to address whatever it is that you are not confronting or owning. Draw a deep breath and tap into the powerful energy of warrior rune. You may just be surprised by the result.

For more gems and insights – or to have an exclusive personal reading from the Witch, go to her website .