Lady Luck, good week for

Katy Perry: After announcing she and actor Orlando Bloom, would be “taking respectful, loving space” from each other, the Firework singer has emerged with a new image, a platinum pixie crop. Our Witch Twitch says the singer-songwriter has chopped that man right outta her hair and, unlike Samson, will find renewed strength.

Paul Burrell: The former royal butler, who was married for 32 years, has revealed he is gay and that he will be marrying his boyfriend. Our Witch Twitch says the 58-year-old can finally lay to rest the ghosts of the past and begin a new chapter – followed by a new book.

Ashley Graham: The model has posed nude in a campaign for designer Prabal Gurung’s first plus-size collection in her quest to inspire women to be body confident. Our Witch Twitch says expect to see a lot more of the Rubenesque beauty.

Evil Eye – bad week for

Emma Watson: Known for espousing her feminist views, the Harry Potter actress has been accused of hypocrisy after semi-exposing her breasts in a photoshoot for Vanity Fair to promote her current movie Beauty And The Beast. Our Witch Twitch suggests mixed reviews for her latest performance could be why the 26-year-old is seeking a little more exposure.

Louis Tomlinson: The One Direction singer has been charged with battery after tussling with a paparazzi photographer and then wrestling a female fan to the ground as she brawled with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder. Our Witch Twitch says the star is still reeling from the death of his mum.

Stan Collymore: Former England footballer turned TalkSport radio pundit Stan has been forced to pull out of a ticketed Q&A event after announcing he’s battling mental health issues. Our Witch Twitch says he should carry a piece of tourmaline to promote a feeling of mental balance.

Is this message for you?

Gunnar: Your energy is going to be particularly low this week. Take some ginseng or echinachea as it will give you a much-needed boost.

Shelley: That new hair colour doesn’t do you any favours despite what he is telling you. Go back to blonde.

Alfie: One of your closest friends is making mischief for you. They are jealous of your relationship. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Safwan: Wear a red tie to work this week. It will draw attention to you from someone who has influence.

PN: You’re going to be reminded of a promise you made – and asked to keep it. I’m afraid it’s not going to work out well for you.

What is this? Anthracite

This dark grey crystal is perfect for Wharfers who may be working in a cliquey office or who are at odds with a colleague. Keep one in a drawer at your desk or carry one around in your pocket as it will restore balance to places, situations and relationships. It’s like having you’re very own cleansing crystal wand.

