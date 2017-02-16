Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lady Luck – good week for

June Brown: The much-loved EastEnder’s actress celebrates her 90th birthday today (February 16). Our Witch Twitch says the honorary cockney, June was born in Suffolk, should give thanks to her Dot Cotton roots.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The heavenly model and businesswoman has announced she is expecting a baby with fiancé Transporter actor Jason Statham. Our Witch Twitch is delighted for the couple but wants Rosie to watch her step.

Melania Trump: Despite many designers refusing to dress her, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has said the First Lady is likely to make an appearance on the cover of the fashion bible. Our Witch Twitch says if Kim and Kanye can…

Evil Eye – bad week for

Beyonce: Queen B was widely tipped to take home the coveted Grammy Award for Album Of The Year with her magnum opus Lemonade. Oops, it went instead to Adele, for 25. Our Witch Twitch says the superstar Single Ladies songstress may have lost the battle but she’ll win the war.

Joshua Sasse: Things are going from bad to worse for the ex fiancé of superstar Kylie Minogue. The 29-year-old actor has just seen his breakthrough US comedy/drama No Tomorrow cancelled due to poor ratings. Our Witch Twitch says Joshua should have never looked a gift horse in the mouth.

Princess Eugenie: According to sources the wedding plans of the Duke of York’s daughter have been put on hold due to a row over the cost of renovating her new home at Kensington Palace. Our Witch Twitch says welcome to the real world.

Uber: The ride-hailing company is being sued by a French businessman over his wife’s discovery of journeys he took to see his lover. According to the disgruntled – and now divorced – Frenchman a glitch in Uber’s software caused the problem. The lawsuit is reportedly worth millions. Our Witch Twitch says this could open the flood gates.

Is this message for you?

Maddie: You may feel disappointed at not getting what you hoped for but, don’t worry, something better is on its way.

Craig: Change where you go for lunch today – maybe an eaterie in Park Pavilion – as you’ll find the inspiration you’ve been looking for.

JP: A colleague needs a shoulder to cry on. If you offer one be careful that it doesn’t turn into something more.

Carly: A crafty wine at the end of the day is not an essential relaxant. Give up pretending.

Kaleem: Be careful when you travel on the Tube this week as you could encounter someone with sticky fingers.

What is it? White Buffalo

The sacred White Buffalo has walked into our world this week, reminding us that we achieve nothing without belief and the positivity of thought. This great beast, revered by many ancient tribes, asks us to be humble enough to ask for assistance and then be grateful for what is received.

