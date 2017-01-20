Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lady Luck – good week for

Jamie Bell: The Fantastic Four actor, who shot to fame in Billy Elliot, has become engaged to his movie co-star Kate Mara. Our Witch Twitch senses divorcee Jamie may have finally found the stability he’s inwardly been looking for, with the likeable New Yorker.

Michelle Keegan: Her performance as Tina Moore in ITV drama Tina And Bobby has met with a wave of praise from both critics and audiences. Our Witch Twitch suspects it won’t be long before LA casting directors comes a calling.

Little Mix: After topping the chart’s for five weeks, the feisty foursome’s Glory Days has become the longest running Number One girl group album of the millennium, taking over from Destiny's Child's Survivor. They've also been unveiled as headliners at Greenwich Music Time . Our Witch Twitch says there’s no stopping what these glorious girls can achieve.

Evil Eye – bad week for

Priyanka Chopra: The Quantico actress and one of Bollywood’s highest paid stars was rushed to hospital after falling and hitting her head on the set of the action-packed US drama. Our Witch Twitch says she needs to watch her step, as others want to step in her shoes.

Johnny Depp: He’s finally settled his divorce from Amber Heard but now he’s suing his ex-business managers for $25 million, accusing them of mishandling his finances, Our Witch Twitch says the Pirates Of The Caribbean star needs a break from legal wrangles, a lengthy stay on his island in The Bahamas advisable.

Uma Thurman: The Kill Bill star has been accused by her ex Arpad Busson of having series mental illness and mixing alcohol with drugs during their nasty custody battle over their four-year-old daughter Luna. It doesn’t help the actress but, our Witch Twitch says, she should have been careful of what she wished for.

Is this message for you?

Alice: It is a time of for choices and actions, doing nothing is not an option.

Mickey: That lump at the back of your knee needs to be looked at. Go get it checked out ASAP.

Huo: Take it easy and be a lazy cat today.

Carson: Stop picking at that loose thread unless you want something to seriously unravel. You know enough already.

Jess: Your guides say you have been working too hard. They say a Thai Massage will be especially therapeutic at this time.

What is it? Six Of Wands

This week the Tarot’s Six Of Wands card is saying that you can expect success and triumph in a situation that, until now, has been somewhat of a challenge. It warns though not to get carried away on a wave of self-aggrandisement as this will have negative repercussions. Punch the air inwardly.

