Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lady Luck – good week for

Coleen Nolan: Being crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother will do wonders for the Loose Women panelist’s confidence. Our Witch Twitch says whether it will be enough to re-ignite the flames of passion in her marriage remains to be seen.

Malia Obama: The first former daughter appears to have settled into her new internship at the Weinstein film production company in New York with ease. Our Witch Twitch predicts give it a few years, once her time at Harvard College is over, and Malia will making quite a name for herself in the film world.

It's almost as if Bruce Wayne is living a double life

Tom Brady: The New England Patriot quarterback has led his team to a fifth Super Bowl title, beating Atlanta Falcons, and cementing his position as the greatest American Footballer of all time. Our Witch Twitch says the 36-year-old sportsman’s #neverstopbelieving hashtag paid off – having a supermodel wife in your camp helps, too.

Evil Eye – bad week for

Kylie: The Princess of Pop has called of her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse and is said to be inconsolable, following suspicions he cheated on her with Spanish actress Marta Milans. Our Witch Twitch says the Aussie singer may not be lucky in love but she is in business hence just days after the break-up announcement the universe rewarded her by thwarting Ms Jenner from trademarking the "Kylie" name.

David Beckham: Brand Beckham has taken a knock since Beckileaks, the leaking of private emails , that would appear to tarnish the clean-cut image of old Golden Balls. Our Witch Twitch says despite being a potty mouth, David is no dummy and will rise like a phoenix from this particular scrape.

Tiffany & Co: Following the shock announcement its CEO Frederic Cumenal was stepping down after just 22 months in post, stock slumped in the global jewellery retail brand. Our Witch Twitch says all that glitters…

For more gems and insights – or to have an exclusive personal reading from the Witch, go to her website .