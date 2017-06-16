Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good week for

Rod Stewart: The 72-year-old singer rocked the main stage at this year’s Isle of Wight festival, proving he’s still got what it takes to bring the house down. There’s plenty of life in the old Dyno Rod yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid footballer Cristiano has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins. Our Witch Twitch says the 32-year-old moves in mysterious ways.

John Legend: The 38-year-old musician and actor has picked up a Tony Award for his work as a producer on Jitney. The win means the Love Me Now singer has a coveted GOT – Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Our Witch Twitch says his gifts are great, his soul pure.

(Photo: Sunday Mirror)

Frank Bruno: Despite his battle with mental illness, former boxing champion Frank was well enough to walk his youngest daughter Rachel down the aisle on Saturday to wed her childhood sweetheart Bobby Hardy. Our guides say joy is helping the mind to quieten.

Bad week for

(Photo: Drivetribe / Amazon Prime Video)

Richard Hammond: The TV presenter has been airlifted to hospital after flipping a £2million electric supercar while filming an episode of Amazon show The Grand Tour in Switzerland. Fortunately, the presenter escaped the fireball horror with little more than a fractured knee. Our Witch Twitch says he’s lucky he has on-the-ball guardians.

Theresa May: The Prime Minister has been forced to eat humble pie after her disastrous showing in the General Election. Perhaps, now she’ll be reminded that if a job’s worth doing.

Daniella Westbrook: The former EastEnders actress is feeling the pain after undergoing a number of cosmetic procedures to try to rebuild her jaw and prevent her face from collapsing. Our guides say she may be down but she’s not out.

Jeremy McConnell: It appears to be all over for the Irish model and his baby mama TV celebrity Stephanie Davis – again. Our guides say it’s time this volatile duo grows up or ships out – for good.

What Is It? Dowsing Pendulum

One of the most commonly used tools for divination, a dowsing pendulum is a weighted object that is hung from a single chain. The pendulum works like a transmitter, carrying messages from the subconscious to the conscious, encouraging the user to tap into his or her intuition. In its most simple form, it can be used to answer “yes” or “no” questions or help with decision making.

The user will often hold the pendulum between the thumb and the forefinger and suspend it over the palm of the other hand. The pendulum will move in different ways, in response to different questions. Our work with our dowsing pendulum this week says the answer to your question is likely to be “yes”.

Is this message for you?

Andy: Your colleagues have rumbled that it’s you stealing the milk from the fridge. There could be trouble ahead.

Saabiq: An upcoming trip is not going to go as smoothly as planned. Make sure you have everything covered.

HB: Your guides are urging you to switch that meet with friends to The Parlour Bar. You’ll know why when you get there.

Phaedra: There’s no point pushing against a shut door this week it’s not going to open. The time will be right shortly but it’s just not now.

ML: Please don’t keep putting your head in the sand. The problem isn’t going away.

