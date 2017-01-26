Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire did well, we’re happy to concede that, but it’s difficult to escape the fact that east London won the National Television Awards last night, making a belated claim to be the UK’s bit-of-the-capital of culture.

Firstly there was Lacey Turner, claiming the best serial drama performance for her touching portrayal of Stacey Fowler in BBC soap EastEnders . Stacey has endured a year of ups and downs with bipolar disorder and the birth of son Arthur. But actor Lacey has enjoyed nothing but success with this, her fourth NTA.

So, EastEnders can grudgingly accept that Emmerdale can, for once, take home the soap prize. Because we’ve got Call The Midwife , which won the gong for best Period Drama.

The midwives of Poplar were the first winner of this new category and put Poldark, Victoria and Peaky Blinders in their place. The nurses have won a three-series renewal from the BBC last year and remains one of the broadcasters biggest dramas

Then, in the interests of sustaining our theme, we’re claiming Graham Norton too. The Irishman won Special Recognition award for her peerless chat show and his general merriment. It is our contention – to which we will brook no argument – that it is his domestic life in Limehouse that fuels his stellar career.

And, finally, the prize that is not a prize but helps with the maths. The O2 itself, crown jewel of the entertainment venues that hosted what is usually called “a dazzling array of stars”.

Winners

Here’s the full list if you want to check our maths

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec’s Saturday night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing

PS: Mary Berry? Pure cockney as is bleedin' obvious

