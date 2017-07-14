Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The summer sporting season is well underway with Royal Ascot and most of Wimbledon under our belts.

But there is still plenty more action to see on the Summer Screens At Canary Wharf .

They are in Canada Square Park and Cabot Square until August 13 and here’s what they will be showing between now and then.

World Para Athletics Championships

Friday 14 – Sunday 23 July

Held just down the road in the London Stadium in Stratford, it is being billed as the biggest edition of the event ever.

With over 230,000 tickets sold the roar of the crowd may be audible from here as they cheer on our British stars.

Names such as 100m sprinter and two time Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock will be taking to the track in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Keep an eye out for three time Rio gold medallist Hannah Cockroft, shot putters, Aled Davies and Jo Butterfield, cyclist Kadeena Cox and Georgie Hermitage, Sophie Hahn, Paul Blake, Richard Whitehead and Hollie Arnold who are aiming to replicate their gold-winning success in Rio.

British F1 Grand Prix

Saturday 15 – Sunday 16 July

Rumours are swirling that the event could move to the streets of Canary Wharf and this could be one of the last times it is held at Silverstone.

So it is perhaps even more pertinent to watch Lewis Hamilton chasing his fourth successive victory at the track.

The Mercedes driver will join record holders Jim Clark and Alain Prost on five career British Grand Prix wins should he triumph - as well as becoming the most successful driver in Silverstone’s history.

But as he is trailing Sebastian Vettel by 20 points, perhaps he’ll be far more concerned with closing the gap on his Ferrari rival.

Tour de France

Monday 17 – Sunday 23 July

There will have already been 15 gruelling stages of the cycling race by the time this coverage begins.

Watch them whizz across France from Le Puy-en-Velay, passing through Salon-de-Provence and Marseille.

They are expected to reach the finish line at the Champs-Élysée in Paris on the Sunday and the battle for the yellow jersey is hotting up.

Britain’s Chris Froome was odds on favourite to win but had his lead snatch by Fabio Aru on Thursday, July 13.

Highlights of the 146th British Open Golf Championship

Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 July

Known all over the world as simply The Open or the British Open, it is one of the oldest professional golf tournaments still part of regular competition.

The event is the oldest of the majors and it’s also the only one of the four majors that takes place outside of the United States.

This year’s event, the 146th Open, will take place from July 16-23 at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport.

Defending champion is Swede Henrik Stenson, who also holds the record for the lowest final score at the event in relation to par at -20.

He is among the favourites again this year, but America’s Dustin Johnson and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy are the two currently tipped for success.

IAAF World Championships

Friday 4 – Sunday 13 August

Over 10 days, the world’s top athletes will bring the roar back to the iconic stadium that saw Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Usain Bolt race to glory.

The London Championships in Queen Elizabeth Park will be the 16th in the event’s 34-year history.

The most recent Championships in Beijing, China, in August, 2015, saw 1931 athletes participate from a record 207 national federations.

Kenya topped the medal table for the first time in its history, winning 16 medals of which seven were gold. And USA have topped the medal table on 10 occasions.

But who will come out on top in London?

