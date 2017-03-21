The video will start in 8 Cancel

More details have been revealed about what’s planned to mark the Tall Ships Festival which will take over the river in east London in April.

As well as a fleet of spectacular ships drifting up and down the Thames, there’ll be a programme of event for land-lubbers too over the Easter weekend, April 13-16.

Highlight for Instagrammers will be the Rendez-Vous Tall Ships Regatta 2017 which will see 40 ships set sail for Quebec. Meanwhile, Woolwich and Greenwich will see live music, activities and food and drink stalls.

Greenwich councillor Denise Scott-McDonald said: “The last Tall Ships Regatta 2014 event attracted over 1 million visitors and the Rendez-Vous Tall Ships Regatta 2017 will be a maritime and cultural spectacular not to be missed.

“We have a packed festival programme and the presence of these magnificent ships alongside this riverside entertainment and food and drink will make for a fantastic four days.”

Highlights of the festival include:

Opening spectacular in Woolwich: including Hydromania, an immersive outdoor water experience culminating in The Spurting Man.

Special appearance on the opening night by Squeeze frontman, Glenn Tilbrook, on the Fentimans Music Stage in Woolwich.

Daily sailing events along the River Thames between Greenwich and Woolwich.

Spark!, a street theatre show combining high-impact drumming, choreography and lighting design, culminating in a climax of light, sound, smoke and movement.

Evening firework displays in Woolwich and Greenwich, creating a stunning backdrop to the beautiful Tall Ships.

A farewell fireworks display in Woolwich on Saturday evening at 9.45pm

A spectacular Parade of Sail climax to the festival as the vessels head out to open sea – departs Sunday 16 April, 5pm.

