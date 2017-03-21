The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you’re working late on Friday, you may be able to hear the sound of laughter drifting over the Thames from Greenwich.

The Red Nose Day TV spectacular comes live from The O2 with Building Six turned into a comedy venue / TV studio for the night. And there are still some tickets left for the standing-only event, £20 each.

Friday, March 24, sees the culmination of months of fund-raising activity and rehearsals for the show – including a much anticipated update on Love, Actually from Comic Relief stalwart Richard Curtis.

So how is the evening going to shape up, after a day of bake sales, red costumes and other attempts to prise money from your pocket for good causes around the world.

What’s the line-up?

The fun starts at 6pm with a special Red Nose Day party on Facebook Live! with a chance to spot some of the evening’s stars – and even pick out what they might do.

At 7pm, tune into BBC One for one night of live comedy, sketches, music and fund-raising appeals for the work of Comic Relief.

Viewers can expect to see a star-studded line-up of presenters at The O2 including Sir Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Ross and French & Saunders, as well as music from Ed Sheeran, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Emeli Sande.

Other highlights include a special Hot Tub segment from Greg Davis and new stand up from Russell Brand.

Limehouse’s own Graham Norton doesn’t have to travel far to interview a guests on a supersized sofa, and new Bake-off host Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross will some special Red Nose Day Musical Memories in a segment called “Fantastic Beats & Where to Find Them”.

There’s carpool karaoke with James Corden taking Take That for a ride, Smack The Pony make a return along with Mrs Brown, Alan Partridge, Miranda Hart, Catherine Tate and the cream of British comedy.