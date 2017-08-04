Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Museum Of London Docklands’ major exhibition Tunnel: The Archaeology Of Crossrail – closes in a few weeks, offering a last chance to glimpse below the ground we stand on and take an eerie peek at the treasures beneath.

To make the adventure stand out and come alive, the museum has, apparently, created a gaping hole in West India Quay so visitors can peer back through history and into the future – catching a glimpse of an Elizabeth line train speeding beneath Canary Wharf.

Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail charts a journey under London, following the Elizabeth line from East to West, uncovering the archaeological discoveries found beneath the city streets, a fraction of the tens of thousands of artefacts found and logged during the excavation.

They include a Victorian chamber pot from Stepney Green, human remains of plague victims near Liverpool Street and pieces of prehistoric flint from North Woolwich.

Some 500 of the most exciting objects are on display, exploring 8,000 years of human history and revealing the stories of Londoners ranging from Mesolithic tool makers and inhabitants of Roman Londinium to those affected by the Great Plague of 1665.

(Image: PA)

Senior curator of prehistory and Roman at the Museum Of London Jackie Keily said: “This has been an amazing exhibition to curate. It touches on the whole story of London from prehistory all the way to the 20th century. It’s fantastic that within a year of the archaeological excavations ending we were able to put on this exhibition showcasing the best of those discoveries.”

Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail at Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, free, closes on September 3.

