Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The biggest event of the tennis calendar has begun.

And Canary Wharf fans definitely will not let a little thing like work get in the way of watching the Wimbledon action.

To make sure not miss a single swing of Andy Murray’s racket is missed here is our guide to when and where to watch.

1) Canary Wharf Summer Screens

Canada Square Park and Cabot Square

The big screens will be showing coverage of the tournament daily.

Here is a provisional guide to what’s on when.

Thursday, July 6 to Monday, July 10

Various rounds for singles, doubles, mixed doubles and boys and girls

Sunday, July 9

No play

Tuesday, July 11

Ladies singles quarter-finals, doubles quarter-finals, various rounds for mixed doubles and boys and girls

Wednesday, July 12

Gentlemen singles quarter-finals, ladies’ doubles semi-finals, various rounds for mixed doubles, boys and girls and invitation doubles

Thursday, July 13

Ladies singles semi-finals, gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals, wheelchair singles quarter-finals, boys and girls singles quarter-finals, various rounds for others

Friday, July 14

Semi-finals for gentlemen’s singles and doubles, wheelchair singles and doubles and boys and girls singles

Quarter-finals for mixed doubles and boys and girls doubles.

Saturday, July 15

2pm - Ladies singles final

Final for doubles, girls singles, wheelchair ladies singles, wheelchair gentlemen doubles final

Semi-finals for mixed doubles and boys and girls doubles

Sunday, July 16

2pm - Gentlemen singles final

Final for mixed doubles wheelchair gentlemen singles, wheelchair ladies doubles, boys singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and invitation doubles

Juniors and wheelchair matches from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 2pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.

A full Order of Play will be available the night before the next day’s play on the Wimbledon website .

2) Davy’s

Fisherman’s Walk

Has a few flat screen televisions mounted on the walls that will be showing the tournament.

How much of the action and commentary will be audible above the drinkers is unknown.

3) Sports Bar And Grill

Crossrail Place

Its numerous HD screens will be showing the tennis every day of the tournament.

Viewers should expect to be shoulder to shoulder with F1, Tour De France, football and cricket fans as well.

4) Plateau

4th Floor, Canada Place

The key Wimbledon Championship matches will be shown on the Bar And Grill Terrace.

It will also be serving cocktails (£12.50 each) inspired by the game such as the rum infused Murray’s Comfort and vodka based Wimbledon Sharp.

And until August 31 it is offering 20% off food and drink from the Restaurant and Grill A La Carte or Set Menus.

Simply quote Summer Screens Offer when booking.

Ts and Cs apply .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook