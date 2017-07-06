The biggest event of the tennis calendar has begun.
And Canary Wharf fans definitely will not let a little thing like work get in the way of watching the Wimbledon action.
To make sure not miss a single swing of Andy Murray’s racket is missed here is our guide to when and where to watch.
1) Canary Wharf Summer Screens
Canada Square Park and Cabot Square
The big screens will be showing coverage of the tournament daily.
Here is a provisional guide to what’s on when.
Thursday, July 6 to Monday, July 10
Various rounds for singles, doubles, mixed doubles and boys and girls
Sunday, July 9
No play
Tuesday, July 11
Ladies singles quarter-finals, doubles quarter-finals, various rounds for mixed doubles and boys and girls
Wednesday, July 12
Gentlemen singles quarter-finals, ladies’ doubles semi-finals, various rounds for mixed doubles, boys and girls and invitation doubles
Thursday, July 13
Ladies singles semi-finals, gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals, wheelchair singles quarter-finals, boys and girls singles quarter-finals, various rounds for others
Friday, July 14
Semi-finals for gentlemen’s singles and doubles, wheelchair singles and doubles and boys and girls singles
Quarter-finals for mixed doubles and boys and girls doubles.
Saturday, July 15
2pm - Ladies singles final
Final for doubles, girls singles, wheelchair ladies singles, wheelchair gentlemen doubles final
Semi-finals for mixed doubles and boys and girls doubles
Sunday, July 16
2pm - Gentlemen singles final
Final for mixed doubles wheelchair gentlemen singles, wheelchair ladies doubles, boys singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and invitation doubles
Juniors and wheelchair matches from 11am on outside courts, all other main draw matches from 11.30am, 2pm on Centre and No.1 Courts.
A full Order of Play will be available the night before the next day’s play on the Wimbledon website .
2) Davy’s
Fisherman’s Walk
Has a few flat screen televisions mounted on the walls that will be showing the tournament.
How much of the action and commentary will be audible above the drinkers is unknown.
Crossrail Place
Its numerous HD screens will be showing the tennis every day of the tournament.
Viewers should expect to be shoulder to shoulder with F1, Tour De France, football and cricket fans as well.
4) Plateau
4th Floor, Canada Place
The key Wimbledon Championship matches will be shown on the Bar And Grill Terrace.
It will also be serving cocktails (£12.50 each) inspired by the game such as the rum infused Murray’s Comfort and vodka based Wimbledon Sharp.
And until August 31 it is offering 20% off food and drink from the Restaurant and Grill A La Carte or Set Menus.
Simply quote Summer Screens Offer when booking.
