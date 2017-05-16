Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Urban Village Fete returns to Greenwich Peninsula for a third year on Sunday, May 21, encouraging residents and visitors to eat, drink and make merry in the open air. Running from 11am-7pm, the free event features a range of designer stalls, street food stands, art and design workshops, live music and even a series of talks hosted by BBC Radio London’s Robert Elms.

And having grown from 10,000 visitors in 2015 to 15,000 in 2016, organisers are predicting a busy day as developer Knight Dragon continues in its ceaseless quest to inject the area it’s regenerating with cultural capital.

That includes appointing HemingwayDesign to oversee the “ twist on a traditional summer fete ” where you’re as likely to find Gilles Peterson on the decks as you are a May Pole in full swing.

Chief among the pleasures of the flesh though will be Stevie Parle’s Craft London .

The established local tenant will be setting up a fire pit to deliver slow-grilled meats to the assembled masses in and around Peninsula Garden.

We’re told its “circular design with wraparound hanging bars will display eye-catching pieces of meat to be grilled for delicious takeaway offerings”.

These include pork neck or brisket flatbreads (£8), while vegetarians who can stomach the cuts on display can hastily pick up a heritage tomato salad with spicy fried bread for £4.

Craft will also be serving up £5 draught pints of Camden Town Pale Ale and Camden Town Lager as well as soft-serve ice creams for £2.50 in caramel, strawberry and raspberry flavours.

Greenwich Peninsula can be easily accessed from Canary Wharf by going one stop to North Greenwich on the Jubilee line or taking the Thames Clippers service from Canary Wharf pier.

