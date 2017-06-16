Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The seeds of how to tackle the challenges of a city garden will be planted in Canary Wharf at two events.

The Royal Horticultural Society will bring its Planting Ideas roadshow to Crossrail Place Roof Garden from Friday, June 16-18.

As well as a curated selection of plant sellers, there will be workshops and demonstrations including create your own kokedama Japanese hanging houseplant, plant a succulent in an espresso cup or design your own floral crown or miniature garden.

Some workshops are free but others are ticketed and require pre-booking.

Visitors will also be encouraged to discover more about the exotic greenery of the Roof Garden as part of the Open Garden Squares Weekend.

A series of guided tours will be on offer from Canary Wharf’s landscape manager who will talk about how the garden has flourished since opening in May 2015 and share details of the plants growing there.

The free event will run on Saturday, June 17, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, June 18 from noon to 6pm.

