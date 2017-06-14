Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatre Royal Stratford East has appointed Nadia Fall as its new artistic director.

She will start the role from January 1, 2018, taking over from Kerry Michael.

Nadia has made a name for herself as associate director at the National Theatre.

Her directing credits there include The Suicide, Our Country’s Good, Dara, Hymn and The Doctor’s Dilemma and she has also directed shows at Bush Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

She said she was “absolutely thrilled” to join the team at the east London theatre.

“It is one of the most beautiful houses steeped in an incredible theatre history that goes back to the great Joan Littlewood,” added Nadia.

“I cannot wait to lead an exciting new chapter that captures the energy of a rapidly growing Stratford and serves its vibrant community as well as audiences across London, building on the dedicated work of Kerry Michael.”

Mr Michael is saying goodbye to the theatre after 12 years and has directed his last show for the venue - The Who’s rock opera Tommy which is showing there until Saturday, June 17.

He said Nadia was an “exciting director” whose work he had admired for some time and added: “I know that she and Deborah Sawyerr our executive director will be a formidable duo.”

Chair of the board Rt. Hon Dame Margaret Hodge MBE said Nadia was chosen for her passion, creative talent and clear commitment to Stratford East which will help to create “an even stronger future and make a significant impact on the theatre world across Britain”.

