Aside from those chaser snakes running down freshly hatched lizards on the Galapagos Islands, surely the other "can't-watch-can't-look-away" TV moment of 2016 was Ed Balls doing it Gangham Style.

The man who was this close to becoming taxman in chief as Chancellor of the Exchequer found himself the nation's darling when he lumbered through Strictly Come Dancing showing chutzpah if not grace.

Ed, Danny, Ore and the rest of the gang re-create those magical TV moments in Strictly Come Dancing Live at The O2.

Details

SCD comes to The O2 on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, in two parts on each day. Doors open at 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, 12.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday Full timings here .

Judges and host

This year's tour will star TV Judges Len Goodman and Craig Revel Horwood. They will be joined on the judging panel by former Strictly professional dancer and winner of the 2006 series, Karen Hardy.

The tour will also feature a brand new host, Countryfile's Anita Rani, who was a semi-finalist in the 2015 series and a contestant on this year’s live tour.

Dancers

Daisy Lowe

Danny Mac

Ed Balls

Judge Rinder

Lesley Joseph

Louise Redknapp

Ore Orduba

Professionals: Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse, Neil Jones, Oksana Platero, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt, Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara

What they're saying

It’s not hard to see why those crowds of fans snap up their tickets year on year, to get a couple of hours of feel-good and fabulous showbiz sparkle away from the humdrum of normal life.

Manchester Evening News

The opening night was a irresistible feast of colour and style built solidly on familiar pleasures. Revel Horwood's production is a slick, confident package and some of the previous padding, such as behind-the-scenes training video clips, were removed in favour of seeing the judges themselves take to the floor.

Daily Telegraph

I’m not sure Ed Balls had many, if any, standing ovations when he was a politician. But as a Strictly contestant on the tour, his every appearance was met with thunderous applause and deafening foot-stomping.

Daily Mirror

How to get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. Check here for Tube status. Remember, Jubilee line is 24 hours on Saturday night but not on Sunday.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

