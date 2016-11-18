Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe and Danny Mac have been confirmed as the first celebrities to appear on the 10th Strictly Come Dancing tour scheduled to hit The O2 in February.

The three will join the new host Anita Rani and live judging panel Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and former professional Karen Hardy for the 30-date showcase that gets underway in January.

They will be reunited with other celebrities and dancers from this year’s BBC One series as they recreate the dazzling moves from the popular show.

The tour will begin at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on January 20 2017 before visiting the biggest venues across the UK.

The tour will come to The O2 on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. Tickets are available to buy online, with prices starting from £36.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook