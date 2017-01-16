Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith will become one of the army of cleaners that keep Canary Wharf shiny in a new drama from ITV .

In Clean Break by first time writer Mark Marlow, Smith will play Sam, a working class mum who is caught between the humdrum of her suburban life and the world of insider trading.

Struggling with an on-line gambling addiction, sassy Sam realises her night job means she has access to lucrative Stock Market information which if used correctly could be the answer to all her prayers.

With her husband threatening to take custody of their two daughters, Alice, 14, and Lily, eight, Sam is tested to the limit to get her life back on track and keep her family together with the help of a band of cleaners gleaning information while the rest of the world sleeps.

(Photo: I-Wei Huang)

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “It’s such a wonderful script that finds real humour and joy in the human struggle to survive.

“ Sheridan is perfect for the role of Sam and I’m thrilled she’s returning to ITV to play her.”

The creative team behind the drama, to be filmed later this year, includes executive producer Jane Featherstone, who was behind Broadchurch, Humans, River and Spooks

Jane said: “It’s such a pleasure to be making a show for ITV about contemporary Britain with a strong and complicated female lead character. It’s also enormously gratifying that this comes from an exceptional brand new voice, Mark, and a brilliant up and coming director, Lewis Arnold.”

The role comes after a difficult year for the 35-year-old actress who cancelled last month’s Royal Variety Performance appearance following the death of her father.

She also had to take time off from her leading role in West End show Funny Girl for stress and exhaustion.

Her acclaimed TV performances have included blogger Lisa Lynch in the BBC1 drama The C-Word in 2015, her role as Cilla Black in the 2014 biopic Cilla, and as the woman who married Ronnie Biggs in Mrs Biggs, both for ITV.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .