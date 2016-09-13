Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Revealed: the work, rest and play of London's rich history

Major new exhibition at the Museum Of London Docklands in 2017 will tell the story of Crossrail's archaeology

VIEW GALLERY

The most complete range of archaeological objects unearthed by the Crossrail works will go on display in a major new exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands next year.

Running alongside Europe’s largest construction project has been one of the most extensive archaeological programmes in the country, unearthing more than 10,000 artefacts from the capital’s long and rich history.

Some of these will be on display in Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail, which runs from February 10 to September 3 next year. Reaching across 8,000 years of human activity, the free exhibition will reveal the work of Mesolithic tool makers, the day to day life of inhabitants of Roman Londinium and the grisly chapter of the city’s history that was the Great Plague of 1665 .

Five skeletons found to contain DNA of plague bacteria

The finds include:

  • Prehistoric flints found in North Woolwich, showing evidence for Mesolithic tool making 8,000 years ago.
  • Tudor bowling ball found at the site of the Tudor King John’s Court manor house in Stepney Green.
  • Roman iron horse shoes found near Liverpool Street Station.
  • Medieval animal bone skates found near Liverpool Street Station.
  • Late 19th century ginger and jam jars from the site of the Crosse & Blackwell bottling factory near Tottenham Court Road station.
  • Human remains including one of the skeletons found near Liverpool Street Station from the 17th century Bedlam cemetery.

These finds were discovered in locations as diverse as suburban Abbey Wood in the south east, through Canary Wharf, across to Liverpool Street, Tottenham Court Road and ending in Westbourne Park and Acton.

Jackie Keily, curator of archaeological collections at the Museum of London, said: “The Crossrail project has dug through layers of London’s history, unearthing a wealth of fascinating stories and objects.

Read more history The man who left an indelible mark on publishing

“The exhibition will take us on a journey from prehistoric forests and marshes to the marvels of 21st century engineering.”

Crossrail lead archaeologist Jay Carver said: “This exhibition will bring together some of our oldest and oddest finds, and help us bring the stories of 8,000 years of London’s hidden history to light.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

London's hidden gems throw open their doors for inspection

Free Open House festival will give visitors a chance to look behind the doors normally closed to public view

Previous Articles

Spire London at Docklands set to launch in October

The development next to Canary Wharf will be the tallest residential skyscraper in western Europe, costing in excess of £800million

Related Tags

In The News
History
Organisations
Crossrail
Entertainment
Exhibitions
Places
West India Quay
Docklands
Canary Wharf

Most Read in What's On

  1. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  2. Shoreditch
    Ikea to open DIY pop-up restaurant in Shoreditch
  3. East London
    London's hidden gems throw open their doors for inspection
  4. Greenwich
    Comedian Nick Helm chats about Uncle, his on-edge stage persona and performing at Canary Wharf's Roof Garden
  5. Canary Wharf
    Events coming up at the Roof Garden in Crossrail Place

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Canary Wharf
    Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016
  2. West Ham United FC
    Why police can't secure the London Stadium
  3. East London
    First look at planned new constituencies for east London
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. Canary Wharf
    Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter