Revealed: the work, rest and play of London's rich history

The most complete range of archaeological objects unearthed by the Crossrail works will go on display in a major new exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands next year.

Running alongside Europe’s largest construction project has been one of the most extensive archaeological programmes in the country, unearthing more than 10,000 artefacts from the capital’s long and rich history.

Some of these will be on display in Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail, which runs from February 10 to September 3 next year. Reaching across 8,000 years of human activity, the free exhibition will reveal the work of Mesolithic tool makers, the day to day life of inhabitants of Roman Londinium and the grisly chapter of the city’s history that was the Great Plague of 1665 .

Five skeletons found to contain DNA of plague bacteria

The finds include:

Prehistoric flints found in North Woolwich, showing evidence for Mesolithic tool making 8,000 years ago.

Tudor bowling ball found at the site of the Tudor King John’s Court manor house in Stepney Green.

Roman iron horse shoes found near Liverpool Street Station.

Medieval animal bone skates found near Liverpool Street Station.

Late 19th century ginger and jam jars from the site of the Crosse & Blackwell bottling factory near Tottenham Court Road station.

Human remains including one of the skeletons found near Liverpool Street Station from the 17th century Bedlam cemetery.

These finds were discovered in locations as diverse as suburban Abbey Wood in the south east, through Canary Wharf, across to Liverpool Street, Tottenham Court Road and ending in Westbourne Park and Acton.

Jackie Keily, curator of archaeological collections at the Museum of London, said: “The Crossrail project has dug through layers of London’s history, unearthing a wealth of fascinating stories and objects.

“The exhibition will take us on a journey from prehistoric forests and marshes to the marvels of 21st century engineering.”

Crossrail lead archaeologist Jay Carver said: “This exhibition will bring together some of our oldest and oddest finds, and help us bring the stories of 8,000 years of London’s hidden history to light.”