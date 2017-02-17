Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will this year be broadcast live from Building Six at The O2, Greenwich.

Favourites such as Sir Lenny Henry, Jonathan Ross, French & Saunders and Miranda Hart will be bringing the laughter to a venue usually reserved for club nights and private functions.

The O2 has seen a welter of TV transfers on its main stage, including X Factor and the Strictly Come Dancing – and the Brits coming on Wednesday (February 22).

But this is the first time the smaller venue has hosted anything of this magnitude. Its large floor space and mezzanine levels lends to itself to what is a usually a raucous, party night of fundraising.

On March 24, Building Six will be transformed into Red Nose Day’s Comedy Superclub and will host comedy segments, sketches and music.

The evening’s entertainment will include a musical mash-up of epic proportions as a well-known international music star collaborates on a special track with the stars of People Just Do Nothing aka Kurrupt FM.

Graham Norton will also be on hand to welcome guests to a super-sized sofa; plus Vic and Bob will be bringing back classic characters The Stotts, as well as helping out backstage.

Becci Thomson, Head of corporate sales at The O2, said: “We are delighted that Building Six has been chosen by the BBC to host the live broadcast of this year’s Red Nose Day.

“ Building Six’s expansive blank canvas space means we can easily accommodate the set build with ample space for a live audience. Building Six offers so much more than a typical TV studio, making it the perfect fit for Red Nose Day’s big night.”

RND executive producer Lisa Clark said: “Comic Relief are thrilled to be moving to a new home. Building Six gives us so much space and scope for live comedy, we are confident the audience and the hosts alike are going to feel very welcome there.”

Building Six will also host The Wharf Property Awards this year. Find out more here .

Red Nose Day – what's the deal?

Red Nose Day is back on Friday, March 24, and it’s all about your power to make the world a better place, simply by having a great time.

By raising (or donating) cash this Red Nose Day, you’re helping to change lives. That’s because Comic Relief spends the money raised to help the people who really need it most, both here in the UK and across Africa.

From workplace bake sales and fancy-dress fundraising in schools, to danceathons, quizzes and surreal sponsored challenges, put on a Red Nose and make your laugh matter by doing whatever you enjoy to raise life-changing cash.

It all culminates in a massive night of comedy and entertainment, live on the BBC.