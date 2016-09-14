Public set for first look of Here East at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An image of Here East in Stratford

East Londoners will be able to get their first glimpse of Here East at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during Open House London 2016.

The 1.2million sq ft campus for digital and creative industries in Stratford will open up for the first time on Saturday, September 17.

Tours of the site will take place at 10am, 11am, 12noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

Here East CEO Gavin Poole said: “We are delighted to welcome the public to Here East for this year’s Open House and allow them to experience the legacy of the London Olympic Games first hand.

“Here East is London home for making, transforming the former Olympic Press and Broadcast centres into a 1.2 million sq ft campus for the creative a digital industries. Open House visitors will also be able to take full advantage of our independent retailers on Canalside.”

The campus is a redevelopment of the former London 2012 Press And Broadcasting Centre and contruction finished in July 2016.

A number of tenants are already in place, including BT Sport, which has been broadcasting from the site since August 2013.

It is scheduled to be fully filled and operational by 2018.

