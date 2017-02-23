Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The day after the cream of the British music industry came to Greenwich to celebrate to its brightest stars at the Brits, the venue that has become home to the world’s best gigs announced it would keep its name.

AEG, which owns and runs The O2 , said it had signed a new partnership agreement with the mobile phone firm which included naming rights for another decade.

As well as further benefits for O2 customers, the deal also provides for a commitment to further enhance the live experience, say the partners.

New technology installed in the arena aims to track and analyse crowd movements, using algorithms to reveal information such as calories burned, noise generated by the audience, as well as the most popular moment of the night based on the crowd’s response.

The data will be shared with fans to allow them to relive their experience and share it with friends via social media.

Executive vice-president of AEG Europe Paul Samuels said: “Together AEG and O2 have created the world’s most popular music and entertainment venue, now celebrating its 10th year of operation.

“From signing the deal back in 2005, O2 have become a significant and transformative force in the music business and our partnership has enabled countless benefits and experiences for their customers and all music, sports and entertainment fans.

“We’re thrilled they’re committing to The O2 once again and know it will enable the venue to become even better for fans and the artists that play here.”

CEO at O2 Mark Evans said: “We are proud of our highly successful partnership with AEG that has made The O2 into the internationally renowned music and entertainment venue it is today. Over the past 10 years our work together has set an industry gold standard and it will continue to do so for the next 10 years.

O2 and AEG’s partnership dates back to 2005, when the Millennium Dome turned into The O2. Opening its doors to the public in 2007, the London venue has been officially crowned as the most popular arena globally in terms of ticket sales every year since.

More than 60 million people have visited The O2 and almost 20 million tickets have been sold for shows ranging from music to sport to live entertainment.

Prince holds the record for the longest straight residency at The O2 with an impressive 21 nights in its opening year. And only a handful of other performers have joined The O2’s 21 Club by playing 21 nights or more since 2007.

These include: Take That, Michael McIntyre, One Direction and children’s choir Young Voices.

10 years of The O2

2007: Bon Jovi open the venue and legendary group Led Zeppelin play The O2 in December.

2008: The Spice Girls complete 15 nights as part of their reunion tour. It was the fastest selling shows on record (All sold out in a 38 seconds).

2009: ATP World Tour Finals make London and The O2 their home. Russia’s Davydenko beats Juan Martin del Potro to the title.

2010: The O2 becomes the home of the National Television Awards.

2011: The first only NBA season game outside the US is played at The O2. The NBA return every year.

2012: The O2 is transformed into the North Greenwich Arena for the Olympic Games.

2013: One Direction complete 11 shows at the venue as part of their world tour.

2014: After almost 30 years Monty Python reform and play 10 nights.

2015: O2 unveiled the world’s largest projection of a giant red rose onto the roof of the venue in support of the England Rugby team.

2016: Muse break the record for the largest attendance at over 21,000 for their Drones World Tour.