It’s safe to say 2016 has been an eventful and, in some ways, a painful year. We’ve had the nation split over Brexit, the shock result of the American election and a number of celebrity deaths including David Bowie, Alan Rickman and Prince.

So after all the stress and misery, it’s only right the workers of Canary Wharf celebrate the end of such a traumatic year and welcome in 2017 (with huge relief).

For those who have yet to draw up plans for how they want to party, here are a selection of events and offers to choose from.

Boisdale

The Cabot Place bar is hosting an evening of musical merriment to welcome 2017 with its New Year’s Eve Soul Spectacular with Motown Supremacy.

The three singers are set to play the very best of Motown including The Supremes, Martha Reeves and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets for a dining table for the event are available from £95 online.

Big Easy

New Year’s Eve menu complete with barbecue and offers on seafood including the fresh lobster meal deal.

A band will also be performing on stage throughout the night. No entry fee.

Plateau

This year Plateau are offering a grilled New Year’s Eve lunch and dinner options.

Early sitting for dinner is from 5pm to 6.30pm with a return time of two hours and late sitting is from 7pm to 10.30pm. No entry fee.

Sports Bar and Grill

The Black And White New Year’s Eve Ball is set to get punters in the mood for the New Year with two arrival options available.

Tables can be booked at 8pm for the evening with guests getting a three-course retro dinner, Prosecco at midnight and early morning breakfast sliders for £50 a head.

Tickets from 9pm include entry, Prosecco at midnight and early morning breakfast sliders for £20 a head.

28 West

Midnight By The Thames will include a DJ line-up spearheaded by Xclusivetouch, mixing a blend of funk, house, RnB, soul, old school and club classics.

They also promise a range of VIP packages teamed with views of the city, cocktails and bubbles aplenty.

Tickets are available from £20.

The Parlour

A four-course dinner with friends and family at £50 per person with a welcome bellini on arrival before a starter, main and dessert as well as coffee and petit fours.

Crowne Plaza London Docklands

New Year’s Eve Party Night encourages smart dress, with cocktail wear for ladies and lounge suits for men.

The party will start the night with a signature Docklands Bar And Grill cocktail followed by a five-course celebration dinner with half a bottle of wine.

Champagne will be opened at midnight.

Tickets are £79 per person.

The O2

A Night in New York & Bring Back the 90s at Brooklyn Bowl from 9.30pm

A New York-style celebration is coming to the North Greenwich venue, promising eccentricity and 11 screens with a live link to Big Ben as well as confetti cannons, bars, bowling lanes and VIP areas.

Music will be provided by DJs providing a mix of RnB, old skool, house, hip hop and dirty beats among others.

Tickets are available from £25.

Indigo at The O2

Wolf Of Wall Street Party from 9pm

The traders’ party is designed to be spontaneous, exciting and with a number of Wall Street hosts and DJs to keep the party rocking throughout.

Attractions include Champagne on arrival, a party dwarf, a New York weekend holiday for two up to win, ping pong tables, confetti at midnight and DJ Woody.

Tickets are available from £20.

City Cruises

Gala Dinner Cruise boarding at 7.45pm

Promising customers a “smart, sophisticated” way to enjoy the New Year’s Eve fireworks in comfort and style.

Sailing on a large, modern Riverliner for the evening, the party is promised great views from panoramic windows or the open upper deck.

The team will provide a four-course dinner, drinks, a live band and dancing.

Price from £329 per person.

Dinner Cruise boarding at 8.30pm

Same as the gala option but slightly cheaper and also suitable for groups with shared eating at tables of up to 10 people.

Price from £319 per person.

New Year’s Eve Celestial Cruise boarding at 9pm

Sail on the newly designed Cityliner for the evening and enjoy a deluxe hamper with delicious snacks and champagne with live music brought to you by Sax And Honey.

Price from £249 per person.

R.S. Hispaniola at 7pm

R.S. Hispaniola is a floating restaurant in close proximity to the London Eye.

Chefs have put together a banquet to be served at a leisurely pace during the course of the evening with champagne on arrival and at midnight.

Prices from £399 per person.

New Year’s Eve Thames Jet boarding at 10.15pm

The RIB speedboats will put customers in a grandstand position, with fire and water to the fore as River Thames pyrotechnics race through the sky.

A hamper of champagne, water and snacks will serve as a very nice addition.

Price from £299 per person.

Go to the City Cruises website to book a spot on any of the New Year's Eve cruises.

