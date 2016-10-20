Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash will make an appearance at the NBA Crossover exhibition scheduled to take place in Shoreditch.

The former Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers player will be at the event that will display how the American league has influenced popular culture.

Steve, who was named in the NBA All-Star team eight times , said: “Basketball has been a way of life for me. From my earliest beginnings, playing on a playground through to performing on the biggest stage I am constantly reminded of the impact basketball has on everyday life.

“Basketball has its very own unique culture and NBA Crossover will illustrate how the worlds of sports and popular culture collide.”

NBA Crossover will feature interactive exhibits, video and imagery to showcase the relationship between the league, its players, fashion, music, film and entertainment.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Attractions include a music area showing the NBA’s influence on music and a fashion section highlighting how players in the league have become trendsetters, regularly appearing on magazine covers.

Visitors will also be able to play the recently launched NBA 2K17 video game.

NBA EMEA senior vice president and managing director Benjamin Morel said: “The relationship between the NBA and popular culture extends far beyond the court and appeals to casual and devoted fans alike.

“This exhibition will capture the many ways that the league and its player have influenced – and been influenced by – trends in fashion, music, entertainment and more.”

The free exhibition will be located at Kachette on Old Street from Friday, October 28 until Sunday, October 30 and will be open daily 12pm to 7pm.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook