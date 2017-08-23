Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In 2007, Prince played The O2 for sold-out 21 nights – a record-breaking residency that stands to this day.

And now for 21 days only, the Greenwich venue will play host to the props that turned a star into an icon.

The exhibition My Name Is Prince opens on October 27 and will feature some of the singer’s most recognisable fashions and accessories, including the ruffled shirt and shiny purple coat that became his trade mark.

The orange cloud guitar he used during his legendary Super Bowl appearance will also be on show along with the Gibson L65 that Prince played during his first TV appearance.

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson, said: “This is the first time we’ve taken any items out of Paisley Park. I’m so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be.”

The exhibition will also feature accessories such as his gold and diamond ear clips, his sunglasses with three lenses, and a cane topped with the squiggle symbol that became his unpronounceable name during a turbulent period in his career.

Tyka said: “I love the cane and the glasses. I love the guitars. I love, love, love the clothes, and the shoes. Every single piece that he keeps over the years becomes my favourite.”

My Name Is Prince opens at The O2 on October 27. Tickets will be on sale from 25 August at 9am .

On display