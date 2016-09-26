Major Star Wars exhibition heads to The O2

Remember that bit in Empire Strikes Back when Luke takes on an apparition of Darth Vader, removes his head with the Light Saber only to discover Vader is… himself.

Oooh, you thought when first watching this dreamy, druggy sequence – before fast forwarding through Luke’s bizarre vision quest every other time.

George Lucas was saying something deep about identity and the forces that shape a person. That was the general conclusion.

Now, the theme is explored in greater depth in a ground-breaking Star Wars Identities coming to The O2, Greenwich , in November. As well as explorations of the drives and influences of the characters, there will be more than 200 props on show and an interactive experience so visitors can create their own original Star Wars identity.

Developed and produced by Montreal’s X3 Productions in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd, the exhibition uses the extensive archive collection from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to explore the sciences of identity.

Visitors will develop a better understanding of what makes the characters of Star Wars who they are, and at the same time explore their own identity with one question: What forces shape you?

“This exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the beloved characters of Star Wars,” said Jacques-André Dupont, president of X3 Productions. “We get a deeper understanding of their identities, and, at the same time, we get a deeper understanding of our own.

Lucasfilm Boba Fett and Storm Troopers

“The collection, the interactive components, and the scientific content work hand in hand here to create a seamless and exciting experience for our visitors. It’s a character-driven adventure into identity.”

Star Wars Identities will be at The O2 from November 18, 2016, to September 3, 2017. Tickets will be on sale beginning 30 September 30. For complete schedule and ticket information, go to theo2.co.uk/starwars or starwarsidentities.com .

In greater depth

The Components of Identity

Working with the Montréal Science Centre and a committee of scientific advisors, exhibition developers of Star Wars Identities divided the study of identity into three major themes: the origins of the characters, the influences that shape them, and the choices they make during their life.

Within these three themes, 10 components of human identity are explored: species, genes, parents, and culture in Origins; mentors, friends, and marking events in Influences; and occupation, personality, and values in the final zone, Choices.

Lucasfilm Darth Vader, part of the Star Wars Identities exhibition

These components form the backbone of the exhibition, exploring the complex notion of identity both in the real world and in creative fiction. Original content throughout the exhibition will shed light on each of the components of identity; simultaneously, “making-of” featurettes explore the stories behind the development of many iconic Star Wars characters, explaining how they became who they are, and showing how different creative choices could have made them different characters altogether.

Read more It's 10 from Len as anniversary Strictly heads to The O2

The exclusive collection of some 200 objects from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art features props, models, costumes, and artwork from the original Star Wars films. This rich collection spans the original Star Wars canon, drawing from the classic and prequel trilogies, the animated series The Clone Wars, as well as a few artefacts from the recently released Star Wars: The Force Awakens .

An Interactive Quest

Star Wars Identities will place the visitor at the centre of the exhibition experience with an interactive identity quest. Interwoven with the collection and the educational content, this interactive experience will use technology to help visitors create their own personal and original Star Wars identity.

A Team of Experts

To develop the exhibition’s scientific content, X3 Productions has collaborated with the Montréal Science Centre to gather a team of specialists from a variety of scientific fields, including genetics, neuropsychology, health sciences, and psychology. Their knowledge and expertise have shaped the exhibition’s structure.