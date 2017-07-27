Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ultimate boxing challenge is returning to Canary Wharf and giving competitors the chance to receive professional training as well as raising money for charity.

The Work, Train, Fight challenge is looking for up to 30 volunteers to receive 14 weeks of twice weekly boxing training sessions before taking on their peers at a tournament at the East Wintergarden in Bank Street.

The contest is hosted by the military charity The Friends of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment . All training will take place at the Factory East Boxing Gym in Bromley-by-Bow, a boxing charity that works to offer a support network to deprived communities in east London.

All competitors are required to raise £300 on behalf of the two charities before the final fight night on Thursday, December 7.

No prior experience is necessary, and fighters will be matched against an opponent of the same ability, age, weight and fitness to ensure a safe and competitive bout.

To request more information or to register to take part, email the Friends of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment on info@pwrr.org.uk. Applications close on Friday, July 28

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook