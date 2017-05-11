Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Like Marmite, Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter John Mayer seems to divide opinion. People find him brilliant or boring. After a time away recording in the studio, the sultry singer is back with his new album, The Search For Everything, and accompanying world tour that rocks up to The O2 on May 11 and 12 .

We’re not sure what we make of the Who You Love artiste but, as huge fans of Marmite, we thought it was worth a little spoonful of magic to find out more. Our oracles did not disappoint.

Scratch The Surface

He’s had some controversial moments in his career, been known to be a tad loose-tongued when it comes to his bedroom antics and is considered by many to be an arrogant jerk.

But, the tarot suggests, the Connecticut-born singer is not all that bad. He’s done much of his growing up in the spotlight which, our guides say, has done wonders for his ego but not much for his emotional maturity.

The cards show that like a fine wine he will improve with age which is why, with the Big 4-0 looming, he will begin to show a more mellow and considered face to the world.

Our crystals suggest the penny has finally dropped for the star. Bedroom gymnastics will always be important to him but he will now find value in curling up with a good book, watching a movie and spending quiet time with that Forever Person by his side. Our Witch Twitch says the best is yet to come for him – and from him.

Tarot Guide

The Tower is John’s ruling tarot guide. This mystical major arcana card suggests that a change is always coming for the singer. There is no room for complacency.

No sooner does John Boy get settled in a situation, then The Tower’s power rocks the foundations, throwing him up into the air to start again, often in a different direction.

The Tower is there to test John, to make sure his roots are forever strong for only then can the artist reach his potential, find what he is truly looking for. Our Witch Twitch says he needs to take note: Anything or anyone that remains intact when these seismic shifts rip through his world should be treasured. These are his true Norths from which he will draw his strengths.

Love & Romance

A slew of failed romances with some serious high-profile chicks – Hollywood golden girl Jennifer Aniston and Princess of Pop Katy Perry – is proof enough the path of true love does not run smoothly for the 39-year-old. Our guides say this may have something to do with him attracting the wrong type of gal.

The tarot suggests the singer-songwriter has a tendency to attract high maintenance honeys or emotional Eves. A born romantic, he falls fast and heavy. However, what first begins as a supercharged – often highly sexual – drama-fuelled relationship soon fizzles out when the drama in question becomes more EastEnders and less Versailles.

Our Witch Twitch says John knows who he loves – he’s telling the world, too, with Still Feel Like Your Man – but whether or not his desire, the Princess, wants to climb back on the white charger again is being discussed at the heavenly high table even as we speak.

Words to the Wise

Our guides say the Your Body Is A Wonderland singer is facing a conundrum. He’s rediscovered a passion for making music, he loves the sounds he’s producing. Creatively, he’s the happiest he’s been in years, but emotionally, he’s yearning for someone with whom to share his life.

The crystals show he’s troubled, questioning that maybe he can only have one without the other. Our guides warn if love remains elusive or if his Master Plan to woo back his Princess fails, the star’s mood may take a rapid nosedive.

A change in diet will help lift it back again. He needs to learn that timing is everything. A missed opportunity may in fact be a blessing in disguise. And what we spend time focusing on may be the very thing we need to ignore. Our Witch Twitch says John needs to embrace the shadows as herein hide the gifts.

For more gems and insights – or to have an exclusive personal reading from the Witch, go to her website .

