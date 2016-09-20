It's 10 from Len as anniversary Strictly heads to The O2

Len Goodman might be hanging up his top hat and laying down his spats but he’s ready to give Strictly Come Dancing Live one more twirl.

The veteran SCD judge will be joined by Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Karen Hardy for the tour early next year, which finishes with four performances over two days at The O2, Greenwich (February 11-12).

The 10th anniversary tour, taking in 30 shows, will be hosted by 2015’s semi-finalist and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani and tickets go on sale on Friday (September 23).

BBC Craig Revel Horwood

Craig will direct the tour for the seventh year, creating all of the sparkle, breathtaking choreography and live music that Strictly is famous for – audiences can experience everything that they love about the TV show live on stage – as well as vote via their mobiles.

Head judge Len said: “The live tour always has such a great atmosphere and the 10th anniversary tour will be one to remember, especially as this will come as I complete my final year on the TV series as head judge. This tour will be a ten from Len!”

Anita Rani with Gleb Savchenko in the live show last year

Craig said: “I am very pleased to be back on tour with legendary Len and also welcoming Karen to the tour’s judging panel. This 10th year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Guest judge Karen Hardy said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Len and Craig in the judging hot seat.”

Host Anita Rani said: “I had such a great experience on the series and the tour, that I jumped at the opportunity to come back and host the tour.”

BBC Karen Hardy dancing with Richard Hill

This tour will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the BBC One series, as they take to the dance floor and recreate their most popular TV dance routines – the exact line-up will follow later.