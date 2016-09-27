Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

The infamy and daring of the UK's top heist boss

Mirror journalists pen the story of Brian Reader, languishing in jail following the Hatton Garden robbery at the end of a long career in crime

Brian Reader

Brian “the guv’nor” Reader, has been involved in raids totalling £200million, including last year’s £14million Hatton Garden heist. He has earned the dubious title of Britain’s most prolific thief – although the 77-year-old is now locked away for six years and his career may well be over.

Despite the violence and criminality, the stories of his life and activities over the decades have an air of old-school glamour, involving tunnels, safe-cracking, East End gangs and underworld connections.

Now the untold story of his life, from his early days in south London’s Docklands to his daring swansong has been revealed in a new book, One Last Job , by Mirror journalists Tom Pettifor and Nick Sommerlad.

One Last Job

Gang insiders, relatives, friends and detectives lift the lid on his six decades as a master safe-blower, from mixing with the Krays and the cream of the London underworld to his ill-fated collaboration with violent gangster Kenny Noye.

Tom will be signing copies of the book at Waterstones, Bluewater, at 1pm, on Saturday, September 24.

Most Read in What's On

  1. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  2. What's On News
    The infamy and daring of the UK's top heist boss
  3. Stage Review
    What the critics say about McKellen's latest performance
  4. Canary Wharf
    Big Easy Canary Wharf battles it out with New York cocktail makers
  5. East London
    9 hot east London festivals that offer everything under the sun

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham owners step in to calm frazzled nerves
  2. London
    London housing supply outlook ‘increasingly worrying’, says JLL
  3. Poplar
    Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. London
    Further interest rate cut could see first-time buyers in London save more than £1,000
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter