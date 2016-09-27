The infamy and daring of the UK's top heist boss

Brian “the guv’nor” Reader, has been involved in raids totalling £200million, including last year’s £14million Hatton Garden heist. He has earned the dubious title of Britain’s most prolific thief – although the 77-year-old is now locked away for six years and his career may well be over.

Despite the violence and criminality, the stories of his life and activities over the decades have an air of old-school glamour, involving tunnels, safe-cracking, East End gangs and underworld connections.

Now the untold story of his life, from his early days in south London’s Docklands to his daring swansong has been revealed in a new book, One Last Job , by Mirror journalists Tom Pettifor and Nick Sommerlad.

One Last Job

Gang insiders, relatives, friends and detectives lift the lid on his six decades as a master safe-blower, from mixing with the Krays and the cream of the London underworld to his ill-fated collaboration with violent gangster Kenny Noye.

Tom will be signing copies of the book at Waterstones, Bluewater, at 1pm, on Saturday, September 24.