Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Property Latest news on homes to buy or rent
Trending Canary Wharf West Ham United FC Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Ice Rink Canary Wharf set to return ‘bigger and brighter’ than ever with Luminocity

The winter attraction at Canada Square Park will feature more than 8km of LED lights laid beneath the ice and throughout the venue

Ben Broomfield
Ice Rink Canary Wharf 2015

Ice Rink Canary Wharf is set to be ‘bigger and brighter’ in winter 2016 with the launch of Luminocity.

The attraction at Canada Square Park will be the first of its kind in London , with more than 8km of LED lights laid beneath the ice and positioned throughout the venue.

Luminocity will showcase more than 16million different colours every session and swathe skaters in an abundance of magical light in an attempt to create a “truly immersive skating experience”.

The ice rink will also be fully covered by a clear roof, guaranteeing skating sessions regardless of wet or windy weather.

It can be used for a variety of winter sports too, including curling and ice hockey, as well as team-building days, launch events and children’s parties.

For those less stable on skates, the venue will have a heated outdoor viewing terrace and the bar has capacity for 200 people, available for private hire for Christmas parties and birthdays.

Open seven days a week, excluding Christmas Day, with ten hour-long skating sessions per day.

On weekends and bank holidays, customers can enjoy three hours of free parking in the area when they spend £10 at Ice Rink Canary Wharf .

The attraction will run from Friday, November 4 until Saturday, February 25 with prices starting from £9.95.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

This map could help you find rare Pokemon in Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf Group has created it to show Pokemon Go hotspots on the estate. Players who find a rare Pokemon could be rewarded with a £10 gift card.

Related Tags

In The News
Canary Wharf Christmas
Places
Canary Wharf

Most Read in What's On

  1. Canary Wharf
    Ice Rink Canary Wharf set to return ‘bigger and brighter’ than ever with Luminocity
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. Canary Wharf
    16 places in Canary Wharf to drink and eat outdoors
  4. Crossrail
    Food: What will be opening in Crossrail Place (and when)
  5. Canary Wharf
    25 places to go for breakfast in Canary Wharf

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. UK & World News
    Trump v Clinton: 5 key clashes plus worldwide reaction from second presidential debate
  2. West Ham United FC
    5 soothing assurances West Ham fans might need to hear
  3. Renting
    Why London needs a city-wide tenants association to fight for renters' rights
  4. Thames Clippers
    How Thames Clippers is riding the wave of passenger growth
  5. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter