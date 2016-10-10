Ice Rink Canary Wharf is set to be ‘bigger and brighter’ in winter 2016 with the launch of Luminocity.

The attraction at Canada Square Park will be the first of its kind in London , with more than 8km of LED lights laid beneath the ice and positioned throughout the venue.

Luminocity will showcase more than 16million different colours every session and swathe skaters in an abundance of magical light in an attempt to create a “truly immersive skating experience”.

The ice rink will also be fully covered by a clear roof, guaranteeing skating sessions regardless of wet or windy weather.

It can be used for a variety of winter sports too, including curling and ice hockey, as well as team-building days, launch events and children’s parties.

For those less stable on skates, the venue will have a heated outdoor viewing terrace and the bar has capacity for 200 people, available for private hire for Christmas parties and birthdays.

Open seven days a week, excluding Christmas Day, with ten hour-long skating sessions per day.

On weekends and bank holidays, customers can enjoy three hours of free parking in the area when they spend £10 at Ice Rink Canary Wharf .

The attraction will run from Friday, November 4 until Saturday, February 25 with prices starting from £9.95.

