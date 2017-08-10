Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Endurance will be the theme for the Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Excel .

Thousands of visitors will heading to Royal Docks for the free religious event which runs from August 11-13.

It is entitled Don’t Give Up! and aims to shows how to “enjoy a happy life now and gain a real hope for the future”.

Highlights of this year’s convention include:

- Talks and interviews giving views on how followers believe God supplies endurance to all sorts of people today

- Multimedia presentations on endurance lessons from the Bible and nature.

- A feature film each afternoon showing the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: “Remember the wife of Lot” -Luke 17:32

- Public Bible discourse on Sunday morning centred around the theme Never Give Up Hope!

How to get there

By cable car

Excel is right next to the Emirates Air Line terminal so why not ‘fly’ in from North Greenwich?

The journey is available on Oyster and offers views across east London from the highest crossing on the Thames.

DLR

Prince Regent station is on the Excel campus. Trains pull up at a covered walkway leaving visitors with less than a two minute’s walk to the entrance.

DLR runs 12 trains an hour to Beckton. ExceL London is located in Zone 3.

Custom House is currently closed for Crossrail works.

Tube

Alight at Canning Town on the Jubilee Line and change onto a Beckton-bound DLR train for a two-stop journey to Excel or take a 20 minute walk to the exhibition centre.

By air

London City Airport is a five minutes taxi ride from Excel or you can get the westbound DLR direct from the airport towards Canning Town and then walk about ten minutes down to the waterside.

By road

With 3,070 parking spaces available at Excel (£20 flat rate for 24 hours) and easy connections to the M25 and M11, the North Circular, A406 and the A13, driving could be a good option. The postcode for anyone using a Sat Nav to get to Excel is: E16 1DR

