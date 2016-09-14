Login Register
Historic vaults at Pennington Street Warehouse in Wapping set to open

Londoners will be able to explore the vaults in the grade two listed building as part of the Open House London weekend

Pennington Street Warehouse during Open House 2015

The historic vaults inside Pennington Street Warehouse in Wapping will be open to the public as part of the Open House London weekend.

People will be able to explore the vaults inside the grade two listed building on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

The warehouse was built in 1908 as part of the first enclosed commercial docks in the capital, designed to store expensive cargo held in bond.

It has been closed to the public for more than 200 years and is now part of the London Dock development being undertaken by St George Property Developers.

The warehouse will be sensitively restored and brought back to use as the commercial heart of the development with a mix of retail, restaurants, galleries and offices.

Part of the historic warehouse is used by Bow Arts to provide affordable working space for more than 100 emerging artists, designers and makers.

These studios, as well as the warehouse’s vaulted basement, will open this weekend for fans of 19th century industrial architecture and local history to explore.

St George City managing director Marcus Blake said: “We are delighted to open up this incredible warehouse, which is steeped in a rich history. The Open House weekend provides a unique opportunity for people to explore this unique listed building.”

Bow Arts chief executive Marcel Baettig said: “More than 100 artists are working inside the fantastic Pennington Street Warehouse, using this historic space to create masterpieces of the future.

“We are excited to be involved with Open House London and open up the working studios for people to explore.”

The vaults will be open on the Saturday from 10am to 1pm and on the Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

