Healthy Lungs For Life campaign comes to Canary Wharf

Workers in Canary Wharf will be able to get their breathing checked out as the Healthy Lungs For Life campaign comes to Docklands.

Volunteer health professionals will be in a huge “clean air bubble” at Canada Square Park between 7.30am and 8pm on Tuesday, September 6 to test people’s lung capacity by getting them to blow into a spirometer.

The test will help people understand how well their lungs are working and they can learn how to individually improve the quality of air they breathe at work, at home and during exercise.

With the whole of London’s air quality in the spotlight, there were also free lung testing events happening in Trafalgar Square on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 and across other London boroughs including Lewisham.

The public lung testing coincides with the arrival of the European Respiratory Society’s annual international congress in London.

The event, which began on Saturday, September 3, will see the brightest minds in lung health gather to discuss possible breakthroughs and new research until Wednesday, September 7.

For more details on the lung testing events, go to the Healthy Lungs For Life website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook