Guide to the goings-on inside Canary Wharf's Spiegeltent

Thursday, September 22

Marlene von Cheaptrick

Marlene’s Marvellous Menagerie

Thursday, September 22, 8-10pm

Welcome to an evening of stunts, glamour and hilarious human foibles curated and hosted by Marlene Von Cheaptrick – one part cabaret diva, one part human disaster area, most parts gin. With entertainment dynamo Abigail Jones musical accompaniment and feats of magic from long-suffering companion Fritz Fritzenburger plus burlesque superstar Jolie Papillon, juggler extraordinaire Florian Brookes, hand-balancing sensation Sammy Dineen and contortion from Claudia Contortionista.

Friday, September 23

Bach to Baby Family Concert

Bach To Baby Family Concert: Cuban Fantastique

Friday, September 23, 11-11.45am

The critically acclaimed concert series for baby and parent. Tots can dance, roam about and revel in the wonder of live music while you enjoy exhilarating performances.

Harry Pane

Introducing Harry Pane and Natalie Shay

Friday, September 23, 1-2pm

Harry Pane is a London-based folk/blues singer-songwriter with a soulful voice. Natalie Shay is a Brit school student from London.

Jess Robinson

Friday, September 23, 6.15-7pm

Vocal gymnast and impressionist Jess Robinson dazzles with singing, stand-up comedy and spot on impressions – from Adele to Paloma Faith to Kate Bush and Billie Holiday.

Musical Bingo

Friday, September 23, 7.30-10pm

It’s just like regular bingo, but instead of shouting out numbers DJs play a medley of songs.

Saturday, September 24

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Saturday, September 24, 12noon, 2.30pm & 5pm

Storytelling tea party, featuring some much-loved characters from Wonderland. Can you help the Mad Hatter and March Hare finally escape tea-time?

Sunday, September 25

Family Rave with Big Fish Little Fish

Sunday, September 25, 2-4pm

The multi-sensory dance floor experience has bubbles, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance finale.

Monday, September 26

Boppin’ Bunnies

Monday, September 26, 11-11.45am

An interactive music show where children can make the music and accompany the singers.

Fancy Pants

Monday, September 26, 1-2pm

Join Miss Libby Rose for a crafty lunchtime workshop. Choose your knickers then get sewing. Add lace, bows, ties or applique.

Swing Dance for Beginners

Monday, September 26, 6-7pm

Join the London Academy of Dance for a beginners swing class where you’ll be twirling around the floor in no time. No partner is needed and no previous experience necessary.

Swing Deluxe

Monday, September 26, 8-9.30pm

Stylish vintage-inspired live music and dance, celebrating swing, jazz and Charleston, with live music from six piece band The Shirt Tail Stompers and dance performances from stars of Cirque du Cabaret.

The Spiegeltent in Canada Square Park

Tuesday, September 27

Letters Through Your Door

Tuesday, September 27, 11am-12noon

David Gibb’s Letters Through Your Door is packed full of catchy, toe-tapping numbers and plenty of audience participation. The themes range from the everyday to the surreal.

Diva Dance by Dancebuzz

Tuesday, September 27, 1-2pm

A fusion of jazz and commercial street dance with a lot of sass and attitude where you can express yourself to some of your favourite tunes. No experience necessary.

Literary Nightclub: Generations

Tuesday, September 27, 7-10pm

Showcasing new and veteran poets on one platform. The line-up includes dub poet Jean Binta Breeze, Charlie Dark and headline act dub poet Roger Robinson.

Wednesday, September 28

Disco Yoga

Wednesday, September 28, 1-2pm

Shake off your midweek blues and reboot your cosmic karma with Disco Divas Sarah Hunt and DJ Darlo.

Introducing Nuala Bennett-Wilford

Wednesday, September 28, 6.30-7.15pm

Nuala puts love and passion into her performances, capturing the messages behind her diverse songs from gritty soul/rock belters and sing-a-long tunes to softer blues and folk numbers.

Comedy Club

Wednesday, September 28, 8-10pm

Feisty Canadian comic Mae Martin will compere the evening and she will be will be joined by multi-award winning Australian stand-up Felicity Ward. Completing the line-up will be comedy sketch troupe Birthday Girls – Beattie Edmondson, Rose Johnson and Camille Ucan.

Thursday, September 29

Coffee House Sessions

Thursday, September 29, 12-2.30pm

Acoustic music from young up and coming artists, presented by the UK’s only daytime acoustic touring platform.

Café Manouche

Thursday, September 29, 6.30-7.15pm

Café Manouche are a young hot club jazz and swing band formed by three brothers who play music from the 1920s to the 1950s, including Parisian waltzes, hot swing and touches of Latin and Bossa nova, all performed in the style of jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt.

The Black Cat Cabaret

Thursday, September 29, 8-10pm

The Black Cat Cabaret brings together exceptional acrobats, comics, dancers and singers, to create an intoxicating atmosphere, inspired by the absinthe-soaked heyday of Montmarte’s dark and daring underworld.

Friday, September 30

Write & Shine

Friday, September 30, 9-10.30am

With the help of coffee, tea and delicious pastries, this workshop offers a stimulating environment to write about the inspirational power of the morning, guided by writer Gemma Seltzer.

Salsa for Beginners

Friday, September 30, 1-2pm

Join The London Academy of Dance for a beginners salsa class where participants will learn the basic steps. No partner is needed and no previous experience is necessary.

The Gift

Friday, September 30, 7-7.45pm

Spooky duo DNA will amaze with their incredible magic and mind reading as they present their pioneering act known as The Gift.

Facelift

Friday, September 30, 8.30-10pm

A night of quick wits and comedy as Making Faces Sketch Comedy Troupe host their celebrated Facelift night, featuring the best sketch, character and alternative comedy acts from the UK.

Saturday, October 1

Ready Steady Go!

Saturday,October 1, 11.30am, 2pm & 4.30pm

Ready Steady Go! is an immersive theatre piece that allows children to create, decorate and drive their own cardboard car while being entertained with storytelling and music.

Sunday, October 2

Pepper The Monkey And The Extraordinary Rainbow Circus

Sunday, October 2, 12noon, 2pm & 4pm

Join Aurora Orchestra and Pepper the mischievous monkey on a daredevil musical journey to join the Rainbow Circus. Enter the Green Leaf Forest and meet troublesome froglets, a growling lion cub and an especially slippery snake in need of some concerted charming.

Details

While some events are free, others require tickets and/or pre-booking for full details go to canarywharf.com