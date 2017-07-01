Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Great Newham London Run is coming to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

The 10k run will kick off in east London on Sunday, July 2.

Here’s our guide to everything you need to know.

The route

The run will begin next to the 114m tall ArcelorMittal Orbit in the South Park Lawn before heading past the London Aquatics Centre.

Runners will then loop around behind the London Stadium and head up a slight hill towards the Copperbox Arena.

The route then crosses the River Lea and heads in the direction of the Lee Valley VeloPark course, where participants will get to run a short distance on the cycle circuit.

Runners will then pass the East Village, which functioned as the Athletes Village during the 2012 Olympic Games, before finishing the race on the London Stadium track.

Timetable

9am: Site opens

9.45am: Assembly for Orange and White runners opens

10.10am: Warm-up for Orange and White runners

10.15am: London Stadium opens

10.20am: Orange runners begin

10.32am: White runners begin

10.45am: Assembly for Green and Pink runners opens

11.05am: Warm-up for Green and Pink runners

11.15am: Green runners start

11.27: Pink runners start

1.20pm: Assembly for Family Run opens

1.42pm: Warm-up for Family Run

1.50pm: Red participants in the Family Run begin

2pm: Blue participants in the Family Run begin

3.30pm: London Stadium closes

Your belongings

Runners are asked to leave baggage with friends or family. There is a limited storage area for belongings, colour coded depending on which wave a participant is running in. Orange and Green runners will find storage on South Park Lawn, and White and Pink Waves will find theirs on Stadium Island. Runners are advised not to leave any valuables in their baggage.

Will it rain?

The Met Office is predicting a mainly cloudy day on Sunday, with highs of 21 degrees. There may be some light rain in the morning but this should have cleared by 8am, and the sunshine should break through from 4pm.

How to get there

Tube and Train

The nearest stations to the stadium are Stratford and Stratford International. Both provide step-free access.

To get to Stratford station you can use the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee line, Cenral line, London Overground or catch a National Rail train.

Stratford International station is served by Docklands Light Railway and Southeastern High Speed 1 services.

For help planning your journey and updates on Tube services, check here.

Bus

Stratford bus station and Stratford City bus station are both very close to Stratford station. A number of buses go to these stations, including the 25 from Oxford Street to Ilford, the 69 from Canning Town to Walthamstow, the 108 from Lewisham to Stratford and the 339 from Leytonstone to Shadwell.

For a full list of available services, check here .

Driving

There is very limited parking, and participants are advised to arrive by public transport. Some spaces can be found nearby at the London Aquatics Centre, the Lee Valley VeloPark, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and a multi-storey car park. All car parks use a ticketless automated number plate recognition system to charge for use. For more information, check here .

For the full guide to the day, check here.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook