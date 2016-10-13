Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Londoners are being urged to test out their problem-solving skills at Europe’s largest escape venue newly opened at the Excel .

Locked In A Room at Centred is ready to test if people have what it takes to break out of one of the 13 themed rooms, available over two formats (invisibility gene and timelock), before the one-hour time limit runs out.

As the name suggests, individual teams are locked in a room and tasked with finding clues and solving a series of tests and puzzles in order to escape.

The attraction can cater for large groups and allow participants to compete against 12 other teams in a head-to-head challenge.

Excel London executive director James Rees said: “We are delighted that Locked In A Room has chosen Excel to open a London arm of their business.

“With Centred at Excel, we believe we can offer delegates something truly unique, combining training or a smaller meeting with a fun, interactive team building experience that’s unlike any other.

“We look forward to working with Locked In A Room to introduce this great new product to our clients and, in turn, their exhibitors and delegates.”

Locked In A Room director Jon Pfaff said: “We are thrilled to have our newest venue up and running and are delighted to have partnered with Excel to bring the concept of Locked In A Room to London.

“The space provided by Excel has been purposefully designed to provide a unique and unforgettable experience and we look forward to welcoming Excel visitors to our venue.”

The challenge for groups, of three or more, is £30 per person and bookings can be made on the Locked In A Room website.

