Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stuck at work in Canary Wharf instead of gallivanting off to all those summer events?

Help is at hand as Summer Screens At Canary Wharf is back and bigger than ever.

The big screens will be in Canada Square Park and Cabot Square from Monday, June 19 to August 13 showing live footage of Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the World Para Athletics Championships, Tour de France and more.

Here’s the lowdown.

What to watch

Royal Ascot

Monday 19 – Sunday 25 June

Britain’s most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for more than £6.58 million in prize money.

Watch the races, spot the fashions, and try to guess what colour hat The Queen will be wearing.

Aegon Championships at Queen’s

Friday 23 – Sunday 25 June

Featuring the world’s best men’s singles and doubles players, it’s the first chance of the season for most players to switch from clay to grass courts.

The tournament is also keenly watched as it’s known as a key indicator for Wimbledon - with 25 of the last 27 Wimbledon champions having played here

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Saturday 24 – Sunday 25 June

Follows the first Formula One race at the circuit in 2016 under the banner of European Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the Baku City Circuit, a street circuit in the capital with drivers set to complete 51 laps.

Wimbledon

Monday 3 – Sunday 16 July

The BBC will carry more live action as it celebrates 90 years of broadcasting Wimbledon at this year’s Championships.

Sue Barker leads the TV coverage once again with Boris Becker also returning to the team.

Will Andy Murray win the tournament for the third time and equal Fred Perry's record?

There is only one sure way to find out.

(Photo: REUTERS)

Friday 7 – Sunday 9 July

The first Formula One race was held at this circuit near the small town of Spielberg in 1970. Today it is known as the Red Bull Ring and sitting at over 600m above sea level, is particularly undulating and provides fans with the opportunity to see cars racing flat out against what is arguably the most breath-taking natural backdrop on the F1 calendar.

Also coming up

Friday 14 – Sunday 23 July: World Para Athletics Championships

Saturday 15 – Sunday 16 July: British F1 Grand Prix

Monday 17 – Sunday 23 July: Tour de France

Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 July: Highlights of the 146th British Open Golf Championship

Friday 4 – Sunday 13 August: World Athletics Championships

NOTE: The above schedule has yet to be finalised and is subject to change, please check back nearer the time.

What to eat

Themed ice cream from Greedy Goat

To celebrate the arrival of Wimbledon at its Summer Screens Event, Canary Wharf has partnered with independent ice cream makers, Greedy Goat, to create a limited-edition range of ice cream inspired by the tournament.

The four flavours are made from lactose-friendly, British goat’s milk and will be served daily 11am-8pm from July 3-16. (except Sunday, July 9 when there is no play at Wimbledon).

Customers can visit The Grand Stand in Canada Square Park and choose from a single scoop (an ace), two scoops (deuce) or a combo (mixed doubles) of the following flavours.

Prices start at £3.

Game, Set And Matcha - A typically British Earl Grey flavoured ice cream covered in Matcha sauce, garnished with mini fondant rackets and a mini tennis ball, served in a green sprinkled waffle cone.

Murray’s Mint - A mint and caramel swirl in honour of Britain’s #1 player, flecked with grass-green hundreds and thousands to represent the lush lawn of Centre Court.

The Champion’s Cup - A tangy pineapple and raspberry ice cream swirl, coated in a glistening edible gold shimmer and topped with real pineapple, just like the trophy itself.

Strawberries and Cream - A homage to a Wimbledon classic, a strawberry and cream whip topped with a swirl of Chantilly and a fresh British strawberry.

Markets tribe manager at Greedy Goat Josie Wells said: “We had so much fun developing these unique flavours and working with Canary Wharf to bring the on-court drama to life in a single scoop.

“Through the combinations, we’ve tried to capture the essence of Wimbledon and British summertime and think they’ll make the perfect refreshing accompaniment for people glued to the screens.”

Picnics

Pre-order a picnic hamper from Carluccios in Reuters Plaza, Paul’s in Cabot place or Tom’s Kitchen in Westferry. Or pop into Waitrose to pick up a selection of goodies.

Takeaway

Shake Shack is nearby offering burgers, hotdogs, fries, beers, wine soft drinks and a changing menu of concretes.

Wahaca has a Mexican Street Kitchen, housed in a converted 1958 Citroen HY van, under the trees in the Park serving burritos, tacos and salads.

Where to drink

There are plenty of bars and restaurants nearby to celebrate a win or commiserate a loss.

Get cocktails at The Parlour , sake at Roka or fine wine at Plateau Restaurant, Bar And Grill .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook