What’s there?

This year, Ice Rink Canary Wharf will feature something called Luminocity - more than 8km of LED lights laid beneath the ice and positioned throughout the venue.

The lights will be set to music and the venue will be covered by a clear roof in an effort to guarantee skating in any weather.

There is also a bar at the venue for people to relax after a skating session with a drink and bar snacks or to just kick back and watch the action.

How long is it open for?

Visitors to Canary Wharf will be able to enjoy the ice rink for 16 weeks, opening on Friday, November 4 and closing on Saturday, February 25.

Where is it exactly and how can I get there?

Ice Rink Canary Wharf is situated at Canada Square Park right at the foot of One Canada Square.

For those who don’t live or work within walking distance, here are a number of travel options:

Tube

Canary Wharf station is on the Jubilee Line and is a two-minute walk to Canada Square Park.

DLR

Canary Wharf and Heron Quays DLR stations are within a few minutes walking distance to Canada Square Park.

Boat

The Thames Clipper docks at the Canary Wharf Pier by Westferry Circus, a short walk from Canada Square Park.

Bus

D3, D7, D8, 135, 277 all go to Canary Wharf, with stops right next to Canada Square Park.

Car

If you're driving there on weekends and bank holidays you can enjoy three hours of free parking in the area when you spend £10 at Ice Rink Canary Wharf.

Ask for your ticket to be validated at point of purchase and use in the pay on foot machines before returning to your car.

When can I skate there?

The times alter throughout the rink’s tenure and it is closed on Christmas Day.

November 4 to December 18 - Monday to Thursday 10am to 10.15pm, Friday 10.30am to 10.45pm, Saturday 9.30am to 10.45pm and Sunday 9.30am to 9.30pm

December 19 to December 23 - 9am to 10.15pm

Christmas Eve - 9am to 9pm

Boxing Day - 10am to 9pm

December 27 - 9am to 9pm

December 28 to December 30 - 9am to 10.15pm

New Year’s Eve - 9am to 9pm

New Year’s Day - 10am to 9pm

January 2 to February 12 - Monday to Friday 10am to 10.15pm, Saturday 9am to 10.15pm, Sunday 9am to 9pm

February 13 to February 17 - 9am to 10.15pm

February 18 to February 24 - Monday to Friday 10am to 10.15pm, Saturday 9am to 10.15pm, Sunday 9am to 9pm

February 25 - 9am to 9pm

Ticket prices and how to get them?

Both peak and off-peak tickets include skate hire and a one-hour session on the ice rink.

Adult/Teen (13 years and over) - Off-peak £14.50 and peak £16.95

Children four to 12 - Off-peak £10.50 and peak £10.95

Concessions (students and over-60s) - £13.95

Early Bird offer (first session of the day) - £9.95

Family (two adults plus two children or one adult plus three children) - £46.50

Season tickets can also be bought at £325 for adults, £215 for children and £265 concessions.

Skate aids are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to the skate session for £5.

An ice guide to provide help to individuals or groups for up to 11 people can also be hired for £35 an hour.

A £2.50 booking fee applies in all cases.

Peak times are after 4pm on weekdays, all day Saturday and Sunday and all day during December and school holidays

Off-peak times are before 4pm on weekdays in November, January and February, excluding January 1 to January 8 and February 11 to February 19.

Tickets can be bought on the website.

What if I can’t skate?

NISA qualified coaches at Ice Rink Canary Wharf are on hand, headed by Robert Burgerman, who has previously been a coach on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Prices start at £30 (plus a rink ticket) for a 30-minute instruction session.

Can I book parties?

Whether it’s team bonding, a Christmas party or a birthday, the rink can reserve bar space in the venue and designate a waiter or waitress.

Children’s parties can be hosted any time of the week where youngsters can enjoy an hour ice skating followed by a meal in one of the partner restaurants in Canary Wharf.

A party marshall can be arranged for a £40 per hour price in addition to the tickets, with a maximum of 11 children per marshall.

They will greet the party, escort them onto the ice, teach some skating tips and then take the group to the restaurant.

To hold a party, event or privately book the entire rink, email events@icerinkcanarywharf.co.uk

