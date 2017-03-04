Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Creepy clowns, wrestling bears and fairground style snacks are all part of the relaunched Junkyard Golf Club London .

The crazy golf venue at the Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane has had a serious facelift to transform it into a permanent venue.

It arrived in east London last year and has welcomed more than 200,00 players so far, including celebrities such as Jonathan Ross, Tom Hardy, members of Little Mix and Bastille, Jack Garratt and Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick.

Now it is back for 2017 and has added three new courses.

Pablo transports players from a treehouse, past a deep-cave-bear-wrestling-cage via a Rihanna themed forest with a stopover at Rio-On-Sea.

Given its circus freak inhabitants, Bozo is not for the fainthearted . The dark homage to all things carnival includes a Ferris wheel, hall of mirrors and some scary clowns. Time to run away from the circus.

Gary is firmly implanted in Junkyard’s roots, a good old-fashioned scrap yard challenge with tyre loop-the loops, a salvaged slide, Gary’s UV garage rave and more.

These new kids on the block join the previously installed Blockbuster-themed course, Bruce. Nine holes of Oscar-winning proportions skew the plots of legendary movies, move through prison cells, crocodile infested territories and Mount Mordor on a quest for glory.

Further upgrades are to be found in the six bar areas with refreshments on offer including a selection of drinks, slushies and cocktails. Food has a fairground spin with salted caramel popcorn and pick n’ mix available alongside hotdogs and nachos.

