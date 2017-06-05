Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Depeche Mode so enjoyed their night at the London Stadium, they’ve decided to make a return visit to east London.

But next time, they’re heading south of the river to the more traditional rock venue of The O2 .

Their sold-out show in Stratford saw them play in front of 68,000 people in a triumphant return to their home shores.

While the London Stadium show was the only UK stop on this summer’s stadium leg of the Global Spirit Tour , the new autumn dates will give fans the opportunity to see the tour that critics have hailed as a “sensational triumph” and the band Mixmag describes as “apocalyptically thrilling on the live stage.”

The tour of Ireland and the UK will kick off November 15 at Dublin’s 3Arena before continuing to Manchester, Birmingham and culminating in London on November 22.

Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records and played live to more than 30 million fans worldwide. Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode - Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher - continue to win critical and commercial acclaim around the world both in the studio and on the road.

The band’s 14 studio albums have reached the Top 10 in over 20 countries, including the US and UK.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster here.

