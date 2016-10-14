Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children In Need , the blockbuster charity show that has been running since 1980, will be broadcast on Friday, November 18 .

The presenting line-up includes Limehouse celeb Graham Norton, sharing duties for the marathon with Tess Daly, Greg James, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes.

The show has raised millions over the years but this year will be particularly poignant as it is the first since the death of Sir Terry Wogan, a mainstay of the event throughout its history and its president.

Graham Norton said “It is a huge privilege to join the presenting team for the Children in Need Appeal show. This year we’d love to raise as much money as we possibly can in honour of the late Sir Terry Wogan.”

Strictly presenter Tess Daly said: “It is an honour and a pleasure to be presenting BBC Children in Need’s 2016 Appeal Show. Every year people across the UK go above and beyond to help make a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people right here in the UK, and I hope this year will be no different.

It really is going to be an incredible evening of fantastic entertainment, amazing music and very special sketches, so I look forward to seeing you all on Friday 18th November!”

This year’s theme is Do Your Thing for Children In Need with fundraising packs still available.

Concert for Sir Terry

Before that, on November 1, there’s a charity concert in memory of Sir Terry at the Albert Hall.

Take That, Ellie Goulding, Olly Murs, Gregory Porter, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Rick Astley, Alexander Armstrong, The Vamps, and Ward Thomas will take to the stage for a special concert Children In Need Rocks For Terry hosted by Fearne Cotton and Greg James celebrating the life of legendary Irish broadcaster with a selection of his all-time favourite music.

And look out for a new innovation in the show – The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser Of The Year .