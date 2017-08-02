Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With her elfin-like features and bushy brows, Cara Delevingne is one of the world’s most recognisable and sought-after models. She also happens to be one of the highest paid thanks to her campaigns with iconic fashion houses such as Chanel and Burberry.

But she’s not just a pretty face. Cara sings, plays drums and guitar, has designed collections for Mulberry and DKNY, and she is making a huge impression in the world of acting. Unlike most models who try to crossover into film Cara is proving she has a huge talent, with critics lapping up her performances.

Her latest big screen outing is in the Luc Besson-directed Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets , out in cinemas on August 4 in which she plays a 28th-century special ops officer. We’re fascinated by the captivating Cara so it was with relish we scried the crystal ball and laid out the cards to find out more about the model chameleon.

Scratch The Surface

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Although she gives the impression of being a free spirit who goes with the flow, this girl likes to be in control of things. If a job’s worth doing it’s worth doing well.

The Tarot suggests despite being given the mantle of the Charlie Chaplin of the catwalk she has a fail-to-prepare-prepare-to-fail attitude. She is definitely no clown. Our guides say Cara needs to be kept busy, will do almost anything to stave off boredom which is why she throws herself into so many varied projects from modelling, acting and designing her own collections for Mulberry and DKNY to DJing, singing, and writing and releasing her own albums.

Don’t be fooled by the naughty-girl-breaks-the-rules persona; nothing is done by chance, everything is a calculated move.

The Tarot suggests Cara can be too easy-going at times and should avoid dwelling on trivial matters, especially gossip. Our Witch Twitch says Cara needs to be more selective about the company she keeps as not everyone who is drawn by her magnetic personality has a positive influence.

Relationships

(Image: WireImage)

The beauty who has twice been awarded Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards gives the impression she’s super relaxed and laid-back when it comes to relationships. Boy or girl? She doesn’t want to be constrained by gender. An anything goes, kind of a gal.

However, the Tarot suggests, this is an act, a mask she wears to hide what she truly seeks. She’s so good at convincing the world of her ennui it’s almost like she’s morphed into a Vicomte de Valmont-type figure.

Our guides say this couldn’t be further from the truth. Cara craves to be in a loving and stable relationship. She wants an innocent love, the feeling of butterflies in the stomach, the safe haven of a loving union.

Beauty is important to the model-cum-actress. She likes to surround herself with exquisite things and people. The Tarot shows an older woman could enter Cara’s orbit in the next six months. This person will be chic, uber successful and act as a mentor to the muse in business and pleasure. Our Witch Twitch says the model needs to surrender to the one who wears the trousers.

Animal Totem

(Image: REUTERS)

Our guides show Cara is at one with Spirit animal totem Monkey. With this magical spirit animal as her guide, the aspiring actress has the ability to move through life in fluid and poetic fashion. Monkey spirit fills Cara with a penchant for practical jokes and good-hearted trickery.

However she is advised to choose the subjects of her tricks carefully. There’s a time and place for good humour. When this cheeky animal spirit encourages his charge to get up to mischief, make sure the humour is well-intended, and the brunt of the joke will take the meaning as it is intended.

Monkey shares with Cara the gift of compassion, understanding and bonding. Our Witch Twitch says Monkey reminds Cara that her journey on this planet is not a solitary one.

Crystal Ball

(Image: REUTERS)

Wow! We’ve always been warned never to change our cross for another’s but if there’s one pair of sneakers we’d like to be slipping into it’s those of Cara.

The Tarot shows the next period of the beauty’s life is a glorious one. They’ll be times when the 24-year-old will want to pinch herself to see if it really is this good. Opportunities are flowing. However, it may be a case of “be careful of what you wish for”. Our guides warn Cara may become overwhelmed with the many choices with which she is presented.

Why Harry Styles will take his time before settling down

She is advised to listen to the person with whom she shares a special heart secret – she knows who this is – as this will lead her to golden moments.

A role in an ensemble will bring her the accolades she craves, plus an exciting new relationship. We’re seeing a question mark. This could mean a decision needs to be made. Our Witch Twitch says the changeling needs to keep her focus.

For more gems and insights – or to have an exclusive personal reading from the Witch, go to her website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook