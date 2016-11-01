Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In 1605 Guy Fawkes was caught and brought before King James I after a failed assassination attempting involving 36 barrels of gunpowder placed in the cellar of the House Of Lords.

And now 411 years later, London has become the best place to mark the occasion, stunning crowds with its colourful firework displays.

For those unsure of where to go, here are a selection of events happening in London.

Fireworks display at Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets

Sunday, November 6

The annual explosive extravaganza takes place at the park by Grove Road at 7pm but residents can get there as early a 6pm to enjoy the food and beverages beforehand.

Saturday, November 5

The 80km sculpture at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will be open 6pm to 9pm to allow sightseers the experience of a night time drink as the sun sets while gazing at the various diplays taking place across the capital, including Clissold Park Fireworks, Guy Fawkes Night at Wanstead Flats, Blackheath Fireworks and the Alexandra Palace Firework Festival.

General entry to the Orbit costs £10 for adults (17 and over), £10 for children, with a family ticket available for £26.

Saturday, November 5

Billed as one of the few firework nights in London that remain free to attend, attracting as many as 100,000 visitors.

The funfair starts at 12noon, with food stalls and a bar available from 5pm before the fireworks light up the sky from 8pm

Saturday, November 5

Another free event taking place at Wanstead Flats, Aldersbrook, and to the sound of much-loved film themes but people are reminded that sparklers, personal fireworks, glass bottles, dogs and alcohol are banned on site.

Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

Saturday, November 5

The pyrotechnics returns to Clissold Park in Stoke Newington and residents can expect music to be played along with the fireworks, specifically chosen to make sure the animals that live in the park don’t become distressed. Food and drink stalls are on site.

The event starts at 7pm and costs £7.50 for residents and £2.50 for children but £8.50 for non-residents and £3.50 for children.

Saturday, November 5

The display at Southwark Park, named by visitlondon.com as one of the best displays in London, returns for its 13th year.

Gates will open at 5pm, with food, drink and entertainment available until 8pm. The display begins at 6.30pm.

Friday, November 4

Gates open at the Victory Park event at 6.30pm and visitors can pick up seasonal goodies from the food and drink stalls, before watching the display choreographed to music.

Entrance is free and tickets are available online.

Friday, November 4

Spend an evening with family and friends at the annual show in Chestnuts Field. Gates open at 6.30pm, leaving visitors plenty of time to eat, drink and have a go on the full-size funfair for all ages.

Saturday, November 5

Wandsworth Council’s colourful pyrotechnics will light up the sky against a soundtrack of popular tunes from music legends.

Gates open at 6pm with no entry granted after 8pm. Glass bottles, sparklers, fireworks and pets are not permitted at the event.

From Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 5

The two-day event will feature stunning displays in the grounds of the iconic palace as well as a laser show.

The annual sell-out festival offers something for all ages and regularly attracting 50,000 visitors.

There will also be a range of child-friendly activities including face painting, ice skating and a funfair.

Tickets are £11 for adults and £8.50 for children.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook