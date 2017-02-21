Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s like a live version of Now That’s What I Call Music – with the likes of Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Emeli Sandi and The 1975 performing live at The O2 in front of their peers.

Highlights of the Brit Awards 2017 will also include performances from Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Skepta.

For the cream of British pop will gather, once more, at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, February 22, for a night of back-slapping, champagne popping and (probably) Trump-bashing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Robbie said: “I’m delighted to be performing at the Brits once again. It’s always a special night for music – this year feels like a big one.”

It certainly is for the Take That graduate. He has won more Brits than any other artist and recently awarded the prestigious Brit Icon Award.

How can I see the Brits?

Capture the action live – it’s broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm or the live YouTube stream . Registration for the red carpet is closed but you might get a sniff of the atmosphere in the environs of The O2. There are even one or two tickets left for a three-figure fee . Fork out for binoculars.

What can I expect?

Pomp from Robbie Williams, funk from Bruno Mars, goosebumps from Ed Sheeran, candy crushes for Katy Perry, baseball caps from Skepta, fashion failures from Little Mix.

Expect tears to be shed over David Bowie (a possible winner also) and a adoration for Adele and some tut-tutting over winners who shouldn’t have won.

Last year was dominated by #britstoowhite-gate which shouldn’t be repeated and it could even be the "year of grime". But someone will probably swear.

And that award presents all sorts of opportunities for drunken shenanigans / improptu eye surgery.

But things will remain under control if the hosts have anything to do with it – we’re talking cool, calm and collected Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.

What awards are there?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Best Video

British Breakthrough Act

Album of the Year

Female Solo Artist

Male Solo Artist

British Group

British Single

International Female Solo Artist

International Male Artist

International Group

How to get to The O2

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. Check here for Tube status. Remember, Jubilee line is 24 hours on Saturday night but not on Sunday.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

How can I relive the music?

Robbie Williams will also feature on the The Brit Awards 2017 compilation album which celebrates the biggest tracks of the year from the best talent in music including The 1975, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson, Little Mix, Sia, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, and Christine and the Queens along with Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook