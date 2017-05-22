Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like Brooklyn Bowl's hope to return to The O2 following construction work on the venue's high-end shopping district are in vain. Instead Hollywood Bowl Group has announced it will open its 57th site in its place.

No exact date has been set, but the 12-lane facility in the AEG-operated North Greenwich venue is expected to open mid-June .

Somewhat downplaying the former Millennium Dome's position as the global leader in its field, Hollywood Bowl Group CEO Steve Burns said: “The O2 is one of the UK’s premier entertainment venues, with over 200 events a year, so we’re very excited to be bringing a Hollywood Bowl to its 8million annual visitors.

“Our aim will be to encourage event guests visiting The O2 to join us for a bowl, a drink and a meal before or after their event and for London residents to visit us with friends and family at other times.

“With the huge number of commercial outlets and offices located within easy reach of The O2 , we’re also looking forward to offering brilliant office nights out and corporate parties with a difference.”

AEG executive vice president real estate Alistair Wood said: “Hollywood Bowl is the UK’s number one bowling operator, so we’re thrilled they have partnered with us to operate what will be a new look bowling centre at The O2.

"The experience, innovation and professionalism they bring to bowling will further enhance The O2’s reputation as the UK’s premier entertainment destination.”

It's unclear whether the new bowling alley will also act as a gig venue in a similar fashion to Brooklyn Bowl.

